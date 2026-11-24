American Farm Bureau Federation reports Thanksgiving dinner costs hit $58.63 for ten, up 6% from 2024. Diesel and turkey prices drive inflation for the holiday.

The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for ten people in the United States is projected to reach $58.63 in 2025, representing a 6% increase over the previous year. This data comes from the American Farm Bureau Federation, which released its annual holiday grocery forecast based on pricing collected across all fifty states and Puerto Rico. The organization, which has tracked these specific food costs for four decades, confirmed that this rise marks the first price increase since 2022.

Diesel Prices Drive Up Food Processing Costs

The primary driver behind the increased cost of the holiday meal is the surge in diesel fuel prices, which has significantly raised expenses for farmers and distributors. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of processing and transporting essential Thanksgiving staples such as milk, dinner rolls, potatoes, and cranberries has risen due to high energy costs. Diesel fuel prices reached a national average record of $6.53 per gallon in September, a spike attributed to the geopolitical tensions originating from the war in Iran. These elevated fuel costs directly impact the supply chain, making it more expensive to move basic groceries from farms to retail stores across the country.

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Turkey Market Dynamics and Avian Influenza

Turkey prices have also seen a substantial increase, with a 16-pound bird costing an average of $23.68 this year compared to $21.50 in the previous year. The American Farm Bureau Federation noted that while avian influenza decimated turkey flocks starting in 2022, the virus cases have been decreasing, allowing production to increase significantly this season. Mark Jordan, the Chief Executive Officer of Leap Market Analytics, stated that the industry has moved out of a period of pessimism, with producers feeling more confident about their current market position. However, strong consumer demand for lean protein and growing export volumes have kept turkey inventories tight, further supporting higher retail prices.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that the wholesale price for a whole frozen turkey will average a record $1.76 per pound in 2025. This wholesale figure represents a 29% increase over the previous year, reflecting the intense pressure on the supply side of the poultry market. Despite the higher retail prices, the USDA predicts that overall food-at-home prices will rise by only 2.3% in 2025. This projected rate is lower than the recent annual average of 2.6% and significantly below the 22% surge observed between October 2021 and October 2026.

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Competing Grocery Retail Strategies

Retailers are employing different strategies to manage consumer spending during the holiday season. Aldi reported that its Thanksgiving dinner for ten, which aligns with the American Farm Bureau Federation menu, will cost $39. Walmart, which includes additional items like cornbread mix and marshmallows but excludes carrots and celery, priced its comparable ten-person meal at $35. These discount strategies suggest that some retailers are absorbing costs or utilizing specific supply chains to offer lower prices to attract budget-conscious shoppers during the holiday period.

Minor Price Decreases and Future Outlook

While the overall trend is upward, certain grocery items have become slightly more affordable. A one-pound bag of vegetables containing carrots and celery costs five cents less than last year, and a sixteen-ounce bag of frozen peas is four cents cheaper. Frozen pie crusts are also slightly less expensive, although a can of pumpkin pie filling costs more. Mark Jordan explained that diesel costs likely did not influence this year's turkey prices because production decisions were made before fuel spikes occurred. However, he warned that high diesel prices could have a notable impact on turkey prices next year, potentially keeping inflation pressures high for the 2026 holiday season.