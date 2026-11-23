Thanks-Giving Square and its iconic chapel mark 50 years as Dallas's spiritual center, bringing people together across differences. Dedicated on Thanksgiving Day 1976, the sanctuary invites visitors to reflect and write what they are grateful for on small cards stored in the basement. The square hosts events throughout the year, including the upcoming Tuba Christmas on December 24th featuring 250 tuba players.

Designed to bring people together, Thanks-Giving Square and its iconic chapel celebrate 50 years as the city’s spiritual center. Designed to bring people together, Thanks-Giving Square and its iconic chapel celebrate 50 years as the city’s spiritual center.

“We’re an idea or a movement to bring people together across differences and to inspire a better way to live together,” said President & CEO of the Thanks-Giving Foundation, Kyle Ogden. Dedicated Thanksgiving Day 1976, the sanctuary was envisioned by four Dallas business leaders who wanted the city to be known for its heart as much as its rising skyline.

Also read Billy Joel's 'Madison Square Garden' Triumph fetches $577K at auction, over 50 times estimate

Man dead, another injured after altercation leads to shooting in Fort Worth“I meet people from all over the world,” McMillion said. Those entering the iconic chapel are invited to give thanks. Beneath the towering spiral of stained glass small, blank cards offer visitors space to reflect and write what they are grateful for.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of people that talk about their pets, those make me laugh,” said McMillion. “The health issues – they kind of get to me,” McMillion said. “They’ve come from out of town or the country to visit family. ”Boxes and boxes of notes from decades past are stored in the chapel’s basement – proof of the deep connections felt in this space.

“I love reading everybody’s story, their message, what they’re thankful for,” McMillion said. “It’s made me feel, personally, I’m a kinder person now than when I took this job. I really do mean that. ” Thanks-Giving Square hosts several events throughout the year, including the upcoming Tuba Christmas on December 24th. The free holiday performance features 250 tuba players performing holiday classics.