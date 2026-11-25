New research demonstrates the value of focusing on a benefactor’s altruistic motives.

Thanking someone for "everything" is too broad and lacks specificity. New research suggests the value of highlighting benefactors' altruistic motives when expressing gratitude. As Thanksgiving approaches in the United States, many of us may be thinking about how to acknowledge the people who have made a positive difference in our lives.

What can we say or write to express heartfelt The answer is more complicated than it may seem. Because saying “thank you” is not always the same as expressing gratitude. In English, we often use “thank you” to communicate attitudes other than gratitude. Here are a few examples, with the possible underlying meaning in parentheses:“Thank you for your presentation.

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Let’s move on to the next one. ” “Thank you for the lovely dinner. I don’t want to keep you too long.

” “Right…” “Thank you for the unsolicited advice. ” Even when we feel genuinely grateful, we can express our thanks in ways that sound hollow.

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One phrase I often hear is, “Thank you for everything! ” Sometimes people use this as a general expression of thanks to a group. They may have so many reasons to feel grateful that “everything” seems to capture the breadth of their appreciation. But here’s the problem: When you thank everyone for everything, you end up thanking nobody for anything.

This phrase is so broad that it’s hard to tell what you appreciate. If “everything” feels too vague, specificity can help make gratitude more meaningful. And there are many ways to express gratitude without using the words “thank you. ”You do not need to use all eight expressions, and some may not fit every situation.

But try including one or two when you tell someone what you appreciate about them. Although all eight expressions can help communicate gratitude, I want to focus on one in particular that may be especially characteristic of grateful people.my colleagues and I explored what motivates people to express sincere gratitude to the person for whom they feel the most grateful.

We surveyed 201 women and found that highly grateful participants were not necessarily more likely to thank their benefactors because a gift was expensive or required a major sacrifice. Instead, they were better at recognizing their benefactors’ Higher trait gratitude was associated with more than twice the odds of recognizing a benefactor’s altruistic motives. In turn, recognizing those motives was associated with participants’ sincere expressions of gratitude to their benefactors.

A benefactor’s altruistic motives are one part of how we understand their attitude toward us. But recognizing altruism is about more than simply seeing someone as having a positive attitude. It is about believing that someone is in your corner. Recognizing their kindness toward you.

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Acknowledging how much they care for you. This expression of gratitude is especially meaningful because it speaks directly to the relationship between you and your benefactor. So if you’re unsure what to say or write to someone you appreciate, consider starting with what you believe motivated them to act in your best interest. As you reflect on whom you feel grateful to this Thanksgiving season, consider writing that person a brief note—by hand, text, or email.

It does not need to be long. Two or three sentences may be enough. Writing can help you slow down and think through what, specifically, you appreciate. It is totally appropriate to say “thank you.

” But you can make your message even more personal by using one of the CABRAISE expressions or by describing the altruistic motive you saw in the other person’s actions. Name what they did, why it mattered, and how it changed things for you. Anyone can say"thank you," but it's specificity that makes someone feel truly seen. Wong, Y. J., Cho, N., Bhuti, T., & Cohen, C. E. .

The gift behind the gift: Perceived altruistic motivation and women’s gratitude expressions. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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