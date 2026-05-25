Thames Valley Police seeksFiles from the Met Police over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accusations

A police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex, is seeking files from the Met Police relating to his accuser Virginia Giuffre. The police force has reviewed its records and is seeking information from the Met Police in order to get to the bottom of the allegations. The allegations include that Andrew paid one of his protection officers to dig up dirt on Giuffre, but the Met Police denies that the request was carried out.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre . The force has reviewed the case on a number of occasions but its position remains unchanged.

Thames Valley Police is understood to have made contact with the Met to review its records and is also keen to speak to the 66-year-old's former protection officers. Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, was paid £12 million by Andrew in 2022 after claiming she was sexually assaulted by him three times when she was 17.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing but allegations include him paying one of his protection officers to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she publicised her allegations in 2011. The Met denies that the then-prince's alleged request was carried out. Giuffre was interviewed by officers from the force in 2015, after she complained that she was sex trafficked by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Thames Valley Police is now seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre after reviewing its records and making an appeal to 'victim survivors' to come forward after identifying 'multiple lines of inquiry'. Police seized evidence in a raid of Andrew's former home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and his new property in Norfolk.

Senior officers are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service for 'early investigative advice' ahead of a potential prosecution and are also liaising with the American DoJ to formally request evidence contained in the millions of documents from the Epstein files. Detectives believe there may be evidence that Epstein sent a woman to the UK for sex with Andrew in 2010, mirroring accusations made by the late Giuffre.

Detectives have also spoken to a lawyer for the alleged second victim, but they are yet to carry out interviews because she has not made a formal complaint to police. Senior officers have assembled a dedicated team of its 'most experienced specialist investigators' which include detectives experienced in investigating serious sexual attacks and financial experts. The investigation is being described as a 'significant investigation' and senior officers are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Virginia Giuffre Met Police Thames Valley Police Prince Andrew Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Corruption Misconduct Probe

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