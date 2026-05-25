Thames Valley Police Seek Met Records in Expanding Probe of Former Prince Andrew Over Giuffre Allegations

Thames Valley Police have requested Metropolitan Police files on Virginia Giuffre as they widen their investigation into former Prince Andrew, now examining potential sexual misconduct, corruption and links to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

Detectives from Thames Valley Police are intensifying their investigation into former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by requesting the Metropolitan Police’s archived files that pertain to Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused the ex‑prince of sexual assault.

The request follows a series of contacts made by Thames Valley officers with their London counterparts, who are also being asked to identify and interview the protection officers who guarded Andrew during his time at properties owned by convicted sex‑trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was taken into custody in February at Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office, although formal charges have not yet been filed.

In a dramatic turn, Thames Valley Police announced on Friday that the scope of their inquiry now encompasses a wide spectrum of alleged offences, ranging from sexual misconduct and human‑trafficking claims to possible corruption and abuse of official position. Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, received a £12 million settlement from Andrew in 2022 after alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17.

The settlement did not constitute an admission of guilt, and Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. However, reports suggest that Andrew may have instructed one of his security detail members to gather compromising material on Giuffre after she went public with her accusations in 2011. The Metropolitan Police has refuted claims that such a request was ever executed.

In 2015, officers from the Met interviewed Giuffre after she complained that she had been trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, but the force concluded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation involving any UK‑based nationals. The Met maintains that any human‑trafficking investigation would be limited to activities conducted outside the United Kingdom, a position that has remained unchanged despite repeated reviews of the case after Giuffre’s death.

Thames Valley investigators are now seeking to examine the Met’s original files themselves and to speak directly with the protection officers who were stationed at Andrew’s residences, including the New York home of Epstein where UK police were reportedly tasked with providing security, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. While the Met asserts that no evidence of criminal conduct was uncovered, Thames Valley detectives stress the need to confirm that no outstanding queries remain.

The police have already seized a wealth of material from raids on Andrew’s former home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and his new estate in Norfolk. Senior officers have consulted the Crown Prosecution Service for early investigative advice and are coordinating with the American Department of Justice to obtain relevant documents from the massive Epstein file cache.

In addition to the Giuffre allegations, the force is probing a separate claim that Epstein dispatched a woman to the United Kingdom for sexual encounters with Andrew in 2010, mirroring Giuffre’s accusations. A lawyer representing the alleged second victim has been contacted, but police have not yet conducted a formal interview because the individual has not filed a complaint.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright highlighted that a dedicated team of veteran specialist investigators, including detectives with experience in serious sexual offenses and financial crime analysts, has been assembled to handle the complex case. He urged any survivors of Epstein’s network or other potential victims to come forward, assuring them that the police door remains open.

"Our door is open. Whenever a victim survivor is ready to engage with us, we are ready for them at whatever point that may be," Wright said. He added that the investigation is being conducted in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that all pertinent evidence is gathered and assessed.

The police hope that additional witnesses will emerge, shedding further light on Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor’s relationship with the notorious paedophile financier and the possible misuse of his former official position as the UK’s trade envoy





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