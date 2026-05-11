Thailand to lift COVID-19 restrictions but no plans for cruise industry resumption

The Bahamas will temporarily ban the sale of alcohol for a period of 10 hours on 12 May, 2026, during its general election. The ban will apply to all land-based businesses and cruise-owned private islands like Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that CocoCay and its Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will remain open, though the sale of alcohol will be banned.

A strict nationwide ban on booze is set to hit ports and private islands at a popular Caribbean cruise destination this week. The Bahamas will implement the temporary ban on Tuesday 12 May, 2026 during its general election .

According to Bahamian law, all businesses are prohibited from selling 'intoxicating liquor' while polls are open to maintain public order. The restriction will last for 10 hours, from 8am to 6pm, and will apply to all land-based businesses and cruise-owned private islands like Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise.

Royal Caribbean will see three of its vessels dock in the Bahamas on the day of the election, including Wonder of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas. MSC Seaside and Princess' Caribbean Princess are also set to arrive in Nassau - the country's capital - on 12 May.

Other cruise lines that were scheduled to visit the holiday hotspot have tweaked their itineraries to avoid docking at destinations while the alcohol ban is in effect, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel. A nationwide alcohol ban in the Bahamas will take effect for 10 hours on 12 May while the country holds a general election. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that CocoCay and its Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will remain open, though the sale of alcohol will be banned.

Guests who purchased passes for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island on May 12 will receive a 50 percent refund in the form of onboard credit, and passengers can also visit the ship's shore excursions desk or use Royal Caribbean's website to book alternative activities. A letter issued to guests by the major cruise line reads: 'There is a public notice issued by the Ministry of National Security in The Bahamas that prohibits the distribution of alcohol during national elections.

' Royal Caribbean's spokesperson further told PEOPLE that the cruise line is 'respecting and complying with all local laws and regulations. ' Although cruise passengers may not be able to buy alcohol on land, they can still enjoy a drink onboard their ships while they are docked, as well as all that the private island have to offer.

The Royal Beach Paradise Island offers two private beaches, three pools, three beach grills, and numerous waterfront bars - including the world's largest swim-up bar. On the other hand, CocoCay, which opened to exclusively to tourists in 2019, features its water park, which includes one of the largest wave pools in the Caribbean





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The Bahamas Caribbean General Election Royal Caribbean Private Islands Cococay Royal Beach Club Paradise Alcohol Ban Cruise Industry Cococay Water Park Royal Beach Paradise Island Public Order Fun In The Sun

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Bahamas implements nationwide booze ban for 10 hours during electionThe Bahamas, a popular Caribbean cruise destination, will impose a strict nationwide ban on the sale of booze, including private islands like Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise. The ban will last for 10 hours during the country's general election, and guests who purchased tickets to the private island during this period will receive a 50 percent refund.

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