Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the 47-year-old daughter of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has seen her health continue to deteriorate after being hospitalized for over three years. The princess fell ill during a military dog training session in December 2022 and has remained in the hospital since. Her condition has become increasingly unstable, with the palace stating that the infection has become uncontrollable and affected other organs. The princess was educated in Britain, the US, and Thailand, and held several positions with the United Nations, campaigning for better treatment of women in prisons. The palace has last given a health update on the princess in August 2025, stating that she remains in a state of low blood pressure, requiring continuous treatment.

The health condition of a Thai princess who has been hospitalized for more than three years has deteriorated, the palace said Thursday. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the king's eldest daughter, fell ill during a military dog training session in December 2022 and has remained in hospital since.

She suffered from a severe blood infection and her lung and kidney functions were being supported by medical devices and medication, the palace previously said. The Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement on Thursday that the princess had developed an abdominal infection from inflammation of the large intestine. The royal was also experiencing unstable vital signs, low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood coagulation, the statement added.

The palace said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha was still relying on medical equipment to support her lung and kidney functions, as well as medication. Her condition has continued to deteriorate, and the infection had become uncontrollable and affected other organs. Bajrakitiyabha, 47, is the only child from King Maha Vajiralongkorn's first marriage and was educated in Britain, the US, and Thailand.

She held several positions with the United Nations and campaigned for better treatment of women in prisons, known in Thailand as ''Princess Bha,'' the royal is seen as close to her father, and was appointed to a senior role in his bodyguard command a year before her hospitalization. The king, 73, who has seven children from four marriages, has not announced his chosen heir, though succession rules favor men.

Strict rules govern what can and cannot be said about the Thai royal family, who are protected from criticism by lese-majeste laws which carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was running during a military dog training session when she collapsed and lost consciousness in the Khao Yai National Park in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, central Thailand, in 2022.

The princess was airlifted from the Pack Chong Nana Hospital to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok after she fell ill. Thai royal expert Andrew MacGregor Marshall said that the prognosis was grim at the time, and the monarchy could be thrown into chaos. MacGregor claimed the incident has huge repercussions for the Thai monarchy as Princess Bja sexuality nearly single no heir to inherit head government.

The palace last gave a health update on Princess Bajrakitiyabha in August 2025 - the first in two years. The palace said that doctors were closely monitoring her condition at that time, and that she remains in a state of low blood pressure, requiring continuous treatment. Doctors are administering medication to stabilise her blood pressure, along with medical equipment and antibiotics to support kidney function and breathing





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha King Maha Vajiralongkorn Royal Family Hospitalization Health Update Abdominal Infection Lese-Majeste Laws

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess Is Back For A Brand-New EraTwilight Princess is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise, and it's about to enter a whole new era.

Read more »

Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer’s Unique Wedding LocationThe Earl Spencer and his new bride formed a professional relationship before becoming closer as friends, and now closer than ever as husband and wife.

Read more »

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer marries 4th wife Cat JarmanThe 61-year-old has welcomed seven children over the years with his three ex-wives — Victoria Lockwood, Caroline Freud and Karen Spencer.

Read more »

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess Finally Lands On SwitchTwilight Princess is one of the most beloved games in Legend of Zelda history, and you can finally play it on your Nintendo Switch.

Read more »