Thailand and Cambodia reached a shared understanding on delimiting their maritime boundary after conciliation talks in Kuala Lumpur, establishing a joint technical working group to resolve Gulf of Thailand disputes.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia have reached a shared understanding on the fundamental parameters for delimiting their maritime boundary. This significant diplomatic milestone was achieved following four days of intensive conciliation talks held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The agreement marks a crucial step forward in resolving the long-standing territorial dispute that has historically strained relations between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration announced the outcome on Friday, detailing the progress made during the third session of the Conciliation Commission. The session took place from November 24 to 27, bringing together senior officials and legal experts from both Bangkok and Phnom Penh. A key outcome of these discussions was the establishment of a joint technical working group. This new body will comprise technical experts from both countries alongside members of the Conciliation Commission to facilitate ongoing dialogue.

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The primary mandate of this newly formed joint technical working group is to oversee the next phase of the boundary delimitation process. The parties explicitly agreed to facilitate visits by the commission to relevant islands and geographical features located off their respective coasts. These visits are deemed essential for the commission to better understand the specific areas under consideration and to gather accurate geographical data. This field-based approach aims to ground the legal arguments in physical reality, ensuring that the final delimitation reflects the actual maritime landscape.

High-level diplomatic engagement accompanied the technical negotiations, with both foreign ministers offering strong public commitments to the process. Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn pledged to work in good faith to rebuild trust between the two nations. His statement emphasized the importance of cooperation and mutual respect in overcoming past disputes. This pledge serves as a political anchor for the technical work being undertaken by the experts in the joint working group.

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Simultaneously, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow reaffirmed Bangkok's unwavering commitment to the conciliation process. His participation signals Thailand's continued willingness to engage in multilateral legal frameworks to resolve conflicts. The synchronized statements from both ministers highlight a shared political will to move beyond historical tensions. Their joint appearance at the conclusion of the talks in Kuala Lumpur demonstrated a united front in favor of peaceful resolution.

Cambodia initiated these formal proceedings on June 2 under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This legal framework provides the international standard for resolving maritime boundary disputes between states. Previous sessions of the commission were held in Singapore in September and The Hague in October. During those earlier meetings, both sides finalized confidence-building measures designed to prevent escalation and foster an environment conducive to negotiation.

The maritime dispute centers on overlapping territorial claims in the Gulf of Thailand, a region of significant economic and strategic importance. This area is believed to hold substantial reserves of oil and natural gas, making the outcome of the delimitation highly valuable. The negotiations occur against a backdrop of longstanding tensions over the countries' undemarcated land border. These land disputes previously erupted into deadly military clashes in 2025, severely straining bilateral relations and prompting regional diplomatic intervention.

The immediate next step in this diplomatic process involves the logistical planning for the commission's visits to the disputed islands and geographical features. These visits will likely take place in the coming weeks or months, depending on the scheduling agreed upon by the joint technical working group. The data gathered from these visits will inform the subsequent phases of the boundary delimitation talks.

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The success of this third session suggests a trajectory toward a final resolution of the maritime boundary. By establishing a functional joint technical working group, Thailand and Cambodia have created a dedicated mechanism for ongoing cooperation. This structure allows for continuous technical dialogue even when high-level political meetings are not scheduled. The international community, particularly through the Permanent Court of Arbitration, is monitoring these developments closely as a model for resolving similar disputes in the region.