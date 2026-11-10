Thai Monk Defrocked After CCTV Exposes Sexual Misconduct at Temple

A Buddhist monk in southern Thailand loses his status after hidden cameras capture him engaging in sexual acts with a follower, sparking local outrage and calls for temple reform.

A Buddhist monk has been defrocked in southern Thailand after covertly installed surveillance cameras captured him allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a religious follower. The incident occurred at the Wat Wihan Ngam temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, leading to the immediate removal of the monk from the clergy by local Buddhist authorities.

Surveillance Catches Monks Sexual Misconduct

Local residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat grew increasingly suspicious of the monk's behavior, who had reportedly been having regular sexual encounters with women at the temple grounds. In response to these ongoing allegations, community members covertly set up CCTV cameras to document his activities. The footage allegedly shows the monk approaching a middle-aged woman from behind as she removes her clothes and leans over a chair during a rendezvous on October 20.

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The video captures the pair unaware of the surveillance equipment positioned just inches away. When they realized someone was approaching during their tryst, they quickly stopped. The woman is seen casually pulling up her trousers as though nothing had happened, but the incident was already recorded. This evidence prompted furious locals to lodge formal complaints with Buddhist chiefs, resulting in the monk's defrocking.

Ecclesiastical Authorities Strip Monk Of Status

District chief Kittipong Rongdech and local Buddhism officials tracked down the monk to enforce disciplinary action. The ecclesiastical governing authority in Chian Yai district processed his case, where he was stripped of his robes and required to change into civilian clothes. According to a senior monk, the man's actions constituted a Parajika offence, which is one of the most serious violations of the Buddhist monastic code.

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This classification results in the immediate and permanent forfeiture of monkhood. The senior official explained that even penetration by a finger's breadth makes a person ineligible for ordination for the rest of their life. The monk reportedly admitted his identity when confronted with the digital evidence, solidifying the authorities' decision to remove him from the religious order.

Community Anger And Demands For Temple Reform

Local devotee Kittisak expressed deep frustration with the incident, noting that monks lead comfortable lives funded by public donations. He emphasized that these contributions support virtuous living and spiritual inspiration, making the monk's actions a severe breach of trust. Villagers claimed the monk had repeatedly engaged in outdoor sexual encounters, but his behavior remained an open secret due to threats against those who discovered his activities.

Separate photographs allegedly emerged showing the monk groping the woman's breasts during their encounters. Residents stated that he had moved into the temple grounds under the pretext of restoring the facility, a cover that ultimately failed to hide his true conduct. Following the exposure, devotees have called for a thorough investigation into donations made to the temple to ensure financial accountability.

Broader Scandals Erode Public Trust In Clergy

This case adds to a growing list of controversies involving the Thai clergy, which has significantly eroded public trust in the religious establishment. In September, senior monk Phra Wachirayan Wi, the 66-year-old abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, was accused of embezzling £2 million and caught on CCTV having sex with a woman. His case involved separate allegations of sexual misconduct at a historic 14th-century temple.

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Further scrutiny has emerged from a July 2025 incident involving Wilawan Emsawat, also known as Sika Golf. The 35-year-old was arrested for allegedly extorting senior monks for millions of pounds by threatening to release explicit photos and videos. These recurring scandals, ranging from sextortion schemes to allegations of child pornography, have prompted widespread condemnation and calls for greater oversight of the Buddhist hierarchy in Thailand.