Thai Masseuse Faces Backlash Over Garden Cabin Massage Room in Exclusive Estate

A Thai masseuse in Poole, Dorset, has angered neighbors by operating a massage therapy room from a garden log cabin on a residential estate that bans businesses. Residents have filed complaints with the council, citing parking issues, security risks, and fire hazards.

A Thai masseuse has sparked outrage among residents in an upscale family neighborhood after allegedly flouting strict estate rules by operating a massage business from a garden log cabin.

Preeyaphon Wansanit, who rents a house in the exclusive Carters Quay development in Poole, Dorset, began advertising her Thai massage therapy room to local neighbors, triggering a flood of complaints. The estate requires all residents to sign contracts prohibiting activities such as parking branded business vehicles on the grounds, let alone running a commercial enterprise.

Despite these restrictions, Wansanit set up her spa therapy room in a wooden cabin built in the back garden, prompting neighbors to inundate the local council with letters of objection after she was forced to apply for retrospective planning permission to keep the structure. The controversy has divided the community, with 13 letters of objection submitted to the planning portal and only one in support.

Residents have raised a litany of concerns, including an increase in parking congestion on the estate, security issues from clients coming and going day and night, and the use of massage oils and candles posing a fire hazard to adjacent properties. One neighbor, Cesar Camacho, accused Wansanit of breaking the residential contract and showing contempt for planning laws.

He stated that the spa therapy room was already in operation and being advertised on Facebook as a Thai massage parlor, emphasizing that the estate is a family area with young children living nearby. He also noted that the landlord had allowed the construction without permission, demonstrating a disregard for legal processes. Other residents echoed these sentiments.

Glenys Bompas questioned why permission was not sought before erecting a large structure that takes up most of the family garden, and dismissed the spa therapy room label as a misnomer given the Facebook advertising. Gill Sheldrake highlighted that the cabin is overlooked by many dwellings and that the comings and goings of customers at various hours introduce security worries as they pass by rear gardens.

John Wales added that the applicant never considered neighbors feelings, and that the view of a massage facility and client traffic from upstairs flats is not harmonious with the residential community. The Poole Quays Forum also objected on behalf of residents, citing security, parking loss, and possible disturbance. Wansanit, however, denies any impropriety.

Her website prominently features a notice stating no sexual or inappropriate services will be offered, and that disrespectful behavior will result in immediate refusal of service and permanent blacklisting. The therapy room is described as a calm and peaceful space where wellbeing is the priority. The cabin measures almost 9 feet wide and more than 6 feet tall, occupying half of the back garden. Operating hours are 10am to 7pm daily except Saturdays.

The landlord, a property developer based on nearby Sandbanks, has not commented. As the planning application is reviewed, the dispute highlights tensions between entrepreneurial ventures and strict residential covenants in exclusive developments





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Thai Massage Neighborhood Dispute Planning Permission Residential Estate Business Ban

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