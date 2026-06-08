Thai Boy Killed by Family's Pet Monkey in Tragic Mauling

A seven-year-old boy in Thailand died after being attacked by the family's pet macaque, which had a documented history of aggression. The monkey was later released by the grandfather and is now being hunted by authorities.

A tragic incident occurred in Thailand on June 6, when a seven-year-old boy, Ekkarat Srichan, was fatally attacked by the family's pet macaque monkey, named Choke.

The boy was playing outside his home when the primate launched a sudden assault, biting him repeatedly and wrestling him to the ground. The attack was so severe that the child suffered a punctured lung and injuries to his ribcage, leading to his death at Sichon Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The monkey, a four-year-old male, was tethered to a bamboo pole but had enough rope to move freely.

It had a known history of aggression, often growling and baring its teeth at strangers, and had previously attacked a stray cat. After the attack, the boy's grandfather, Jaroon Srichan, released the monkey into nearby mountains, fearing consequences from wildlife authorities. Police and wildlife experts are now searching for the animal, which has been located in a tree but remains dangerous and aggressive.

The grandfather had rescued the monkey in 2022 from a roadside, but lacked the legal permits required to keep such a wild animal. Thai law allows ownership of macaques under strict regulations, but keeping them without authorization is illegal and punishable by fines, confiscation, or prosecution. The boy's mother, Daranee Srichan, expressed profound grief and stated that she will never keep another monkey, fearing for her other son's safety.

The grandfather also regretted his decision, acknowledging that the monkey's behavior, possibly due to tiredness or irritation, led to the fatal outcome. This incident underscores the dangers of keeping wild primates as pets and the importance of adhering to wildlife protection laws





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thailand Monkey Attack Pet Macaque Child Death Wildlife Law Nakhon Si Thammarat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinian Baby Killed by Israeli Fire at Hebron Checkpoint, Amid Rising West Bank ViolenceA seven-month-old Palestinian boy was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their vehicle near a checkpoint in Tel Rumeida, Hebron. The incident has sparked outrage and highlighted the extreme rarity of accountability for Israeli forces, as rights groups report less than 1% of complaints lead to indictment. Simultaneously, settler attacks in Huwara injured eight, and an airstrike on a tent in Gaza City killed seven members of one family, even as ceasefire negotiations resume in Cairo.

Read more »

Family and students honor beloved East Bay teacher killed in a mass shooting in downtown OaklandLatetia Bobo, a 33-year-old 8th-grade teacher, was honored by family and students during Friday's graduation ceremony at Caliber Beta Academy.

Read more »

Two, including 10-year-old boy, killed in collision with speeding fire truckThe driver of a Mini Cooper and a 10-year-old passenger died Friday in Hemet in a collision with a fire truck racing to a blaze in Riverside County.

Read more »

17-year-old boy killed, 2 others injured after triple shooting in AllentownA 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting in Allentown, Lehigh County, police said.

Read more »