Thai Beer Heir Sacked After Brother Accuses Him of Incestual Abuse

The heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has been sacked in disgrace after his British brother accused him of a years-long campaign of incestual sexual abuse. The scandal erupted when Siranudh Scott, the younger brother, posted a tearful video alleging he had been abused between the ages of 12 and 24 in their family mansions.

The heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has been sacked in disgrace after his British brother accused him of a years-long campaign of incestual sexual abuse.

Scandal engulfed Sunit 'Pi' Scott when his younger brother, Siranudh Scott, posted a tearful video alleging he had been abused between the ages of 12 and 24 in their family mansions. Siranudh, 29, also denounced his family, claiming they had all known about the abuse after he played them Sunit's taped confession, but swept it under the rug.

The brothers are scions of the Bhirombhakdi family, who control the iconic Thai beer brand, but parent company Boonrawd Brewery today announced Sunit had been axed from his position. Siranudh posted a video to Facebook, along with an audio recording of the apparent confession allegedly played to the family, which proved immediately explosive in Thailand - and generated days of headlines.

In the audio recording, Siranudh said to Sunit in a mixture of Thai and English: 'What you did to me, forcing me to give you a blowjob, many times over the years, when you were 14 or 16. Pi, that affected me.

' Another voice, allegedly that of Sunit, did not deny the allegations, but said: 'I don't even know what I'm doing, to be honest. I'm just like a child who doesn't know what they're doing.

' In the video, Siranudh said through tears: 'I don't want to stay in a family that doesn't value me or have empathy for me. I can't live with this kind of people.

Siranudh Scott, 29, claimed he had been sexually abused by his older brother and that his family covered it up Sunit 'Pi' Scott denied the allegations against him but signed a letter of resignation from the Singha company Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, CEO of the Singha parent company, one of Thailand's richest men and cousin to the Scott brothers, signed a letter sacking Sunit 'Everyone in my family knows it because they listened to the tape I recorded of his confession.

' Claiming that the family willfully ignored the allegations, Siranudh declared he no longer wanted to be known as a 'Singha heir'. The 29-year-old, whose father is Scottish, is a prominent and sometimes controversial marine conservationist, who founded a group called Sea You Strong active in the seas off southern Thailand. Sunit initially denied the accusations against him, which he described as 'not true' and 'deeply unsettling'.

However, he did acknowledge there had been some 'rough' play between the boys in their younger years, according to Thai news outlet Thaiger. As the storm around the allegations grew, a decision was apparently made by their cousin Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, one of Thailand's richest men and CEO of the parent company, to side with Siranudh.

He signed a letter announcing Sunit had been booted out, adding that the company 'would like to express its deepest regret to Siranudh Scott for what happened', and that it was cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Mr Bhirombhakdi also posted online a letter from Sunit, which read: 'In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive... until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved.

' The Bhirombhakdi family is listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at around £1.3billion ($1.75 billion). As well as Singha Beer, the group's other interests include food manufacturing, hotels, power and property





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