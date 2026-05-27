Thai Beer Heir Alleges Incestuous Abuse by Brother, Company Takes Action

The heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has accused his older brother of incestuous abuse, leading to the brother's dismissal from his executive role and a national conversation about abuse and its cover-up in Thailand's elite families.

The British brother of the heir to the Singha beer empire in Thailand has revealed new details of the alleged incestuous abuse he suffered at the hands of his older sibling.

Siranudh Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the iconic Singha beer brand, has accused his older brother Sunit of repeatedly abusing him when he was a teenager. Sunit 'Pi' Scott, who is in his 30s, has denied the allegations in a video clip posted online, but Singha's parent, Boonrawd, dismissed him from his executive role with the company on Tuesday.

Siranudh, whose father is Scottish, revealed more details of his ordeal in an interview on Sunday, claiming that the alleged abuse occurred from when he was nine to 13 years old, every time his brother returned home from boarding school for the summer. Siranudh, 29, said he first told other family members of the alleged abuse about three years ago, but at the time, he accepted financial compensation from them to keep quiet.

However, after his mother sued him this year over a property dispute - what he called his 'breaking point' - Siranudh decided to speak out and is now planning to pursue legal action.

'I've been in a family, in a system, in an institution that's kept my voice silent,' he said. It comes after Siranudh posted a tearful video on Facebook last week, alleging he had been abused as a teenager in their family's mansions.

Siranudh Scott, 29, claimed his older brother had sexually abused him and that his family covered it up Sunit 'Pi' Scott denied the allegations against him but signed a letter of resignation from the Singha company The video was shared along with an audio recording of the apparent confession allegedly played to the family. In the audio recording, Siranudh said to Sunit in a mixture of Thai and English: 'What you did to me, forcing me to give you a b*****b, many times over the years, when you were 14 or 16.

Pi, that affected me.

' Another voice, allegedly that of Sunit, did not deny the allegations, but said: 'I don't even know what I'm doing, to be honest. I'm just like a child who doesn't know what they're doing.

' In the video, Siranudh said through tears: 'I don't want to stay in a family that doesn't value me or have empathy for me. I can't live with this kind of people.

'Everyone in my family knows it because they listened to the tape I recorded of his confession. ' Claiming that the family willfully ignored the allegations, Siranudh declared he no longer wanted to be known as a 'Singha heir'. Sunit initially denied the accusations against him, which he described as 'not true' and 'deeply unsettling'.

However, he did acknowledge there had been some 'rough' play between the boys in their younger years, according to Thai news outlet Thaiger. As the storm around the allegations grew, a decision was apparently made by their cousin Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, one of Thailand's richest men and CEO of the parent company, to side with Siranudh.

He signed a letter announcing Sunit had been booted out, adding that the company 'would like to express its deepest regret to Siranudh Scott for what happened', and that it was cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

Siranudh 'Psi' Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the Singha beer brand, pictured in Bangkok on May 24, 2026 Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, CEO of the Singha parent company, one of Thailand's richest men and cousin to the Scott brothers, signed a letter sacking Sunit Mr Bhirombhakdi also posted online a letter from Sunit, which read: 'In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive... until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved.

' One of Thailand's biggest beer brands, Singha is recognised internationally for its golden lion logo and partnerships with sports giants Chelsea FC and the Haas Formula One team. The Bhirombhakdi family, to which Siranudh and his brother belong, is listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at $1.75 billion.

After Siranudh's allegations surfaced, celebrities and public figures took to social media to share their own experiences of sexual misconduct and abuse - subjects long considered taboo in Thailand. Patinya Kuantrakul, scion of one of Thailand's best-known golf courses, said she was raped by her driver at the age of 11, resulting in a pregnancy and abortion. Influencer and podcaster Taylor Srirat said he was sexually assaulted by his 50-year-old boss when he was 19.

Some commenters said Siranudh's testimony - which kicked off the #PsiScott hashtag - encouraged them to speak publicly for the first time about abuse they had endured, sharing messages of empathy and thanks. Siranudh said the messages made him 'feel so much love and support' from social media users in and outside Thailand, the allegations have sparked a national conversation about abuse and its cover-up in Thailand's elite families





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Singha Beer Heir Siranudh Scott Reveals New Details of Alleged Abuse by BrotherSiranudh Scott, 29, claims his older brother Sunit sexually abused him from ages 9 to 13 in family mansions. He accepted financial compensation to stay silent but now pursues legal action after a property dispute with his mother. Sunit denies allegations but resigned from Singha.

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