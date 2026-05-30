Thaddea Graham's Journey from Abandonment to Success in Hollywood

Thaddea Graham's story is one of resilience and determination, as she overcame adversity to become a successful actress in Hollywood. After being abandoned on a doorstep as a baby in China, she was adopted by a couple from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and became one of Ireland's first international Chinese adoptees. Despite facing stereotypes and challenges due to her strong Northern Irish accent, she has managed to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

The path to success is rarely without its bumps, however for Thaddea Graham her story starts with a bittersweet beginning after she was given a 'second chance of life' at just 13 months old.

The actress, 29, is already collating an impressive portfolio of projects, including roles in Netflix's hit Sex Education, the BBC series US and Bad Sisters. And now Thaddea is starring in Apple TV's most successful hit TV show Margo's Got Money Troubles.

However life didn't start out so smoothly for Thaddea, who was born in Changsha in China but left on the doorstep of a building by her biological parents when she was just three days old. At 13 months old she was adopted by a couple from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and she became one of Ireland’s first international Chinese adoptees.

' a second chance at life… I don’t want to waste that chance,' she told The Times in a recent interview. Reflecting on her birth parents decision to leave her, she explained: 'I never like to use the word abandoned; I don’t think I was abandoned. The choice to leave your child is a massive one, and I feel my birth parents left me in a place I would be found. And somebody did.

' How Thaddea Graham was given a 'second chance at life' after being abandoned on a doorstep as a baby in China to starring in one of Apple TV's most successful shows Although the Asian population was virtually non-existent in the country, Thaddea reveals she never felt out of place and that her school teachers made sure to include her heritage in class (pictured during her school days at Bloomfield Collegiate School). After she was taken to a police station, health checks estimated her age but is technically still a 'guess'.

She continued: 'I always say I would not be here had it not been for the kindness of strangers. From the earliest days of someone stopping and seeing I’d been left, picking me up and looking after me, I’ve seen that kindness throughout my life.

' While her parents raised her in County Down Belfast, they brought her to China frequently as a child so she could have a connection with her birth country. The star jokes that now she has the luck of both the Irish and the Chinese, and after being given a second chance at life the star hasn't hesitated in making the most of the opportunities coming her way.

Although the Asian population was virtually non-existent in the country, Thaddea reveals she never felt out of place and that her school teachers made sure to include her heritage in class. Mrs Hanlon in particular made an effort to positively speak about Thaddea's heritage and included lessons about adoption and Chinese New Year celebrations, which are still going to this day despite her no longer being at the school.

'I was just one of the other kids,' she told The Independent, 'everyone knew in a positive way about my heritage'. Finishing school, Thaddea was considering studying law but then her mother suggested she'd be happier at drama school. She went on to study at the ArtsEd performing arts school in Chiswick before booking her screen debut in the CBBC sci-fi series The Sparticle Mystery.

At 13-months-old she was adopted by a couple from Belfast , Northern Ireland , and she became one of Ireland’s first international Chinese adoptees. Her first big role came after she graduated, and she appeared in the Sky One show Curfew opposite Miranda Richardson.

Her first leading role came when she starred in The Irregulars, but she found filming for the project intense due to her Asian heritage which she felt didn't fit the stereotype of a person who would lead a period drama set in Victorian England. She went on to be cast in the BBC One drama Us with Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves. Her first leading role came when she starred in The Irregulars, a fantastical take on Sherlock Holmes.

The show featured a number of steamy scenes between Thaddea and her cast member, Harrison Osterfield, with the two often pictured kissing passionately and growing close in bed. However she found filming for the project intense due to her Asian heritage which she felt didn't fit the stereotype of a person who would lead a period drama set in Victorian England





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Thaddea Graham Abandonment Adoption Chinese Adoptees Irish Adoptees Hollywood Success Stereotypes Adoption Chinese New Year Celebrations Drama School Asian Heritage Northern Irish Accent Period Drama Sherlock Holmes Steamy Scenes Kissing Passionately Growing Close In Bed

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