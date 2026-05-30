Thaddea Graham: From Abandoned Infant to Rising Star

Actress Thaddea Graham's journey from being left on a doorstep in China as a newborn to starring in Apple TV's hit show Margo's Got Money Troubles is a testament to resilience and second chances. Adopted by a Belfast family, she overcame feelings of otherness and industry stereotypes to build a remarkable acting career.

Thaddea Graham , a 29-year-old actress, has built an impressive career with notable roles in Netflix 's Sex Education , the BBC series Us, Bad Sisters , and now Apple TV's successful series Margo's Got Money Troubles .

Her journey, however, began with a profound hardship: born in Changsha, China, she was left on a doorstep by her biological parents when just three days old. At 13 months old, she was adopted by a couple from Belfast, Northern Ireland, becoming one of Ireland's first international Chinese adoptees. She often reflects on this as a 'second chance of life,' crediting the kindness of strangers who found and cared for her.

Despite growing up in a community with virtually no Asian population, Thaddea never felt out of place, thanks in part to supportive teachers like Mrs. Hanlon who actively included her Chinese heritage in classroom lessons and celebrations, fostering a positive environment. After school, while considering law, her mother encouraged drama school, leading her to ArtsEd in Chiswick. Her screen debut was in the CBBC sci-fi series The Sparticle Mystery.

Post-graduation, she landed a significant role in Sky One's Curfew opposite Miranda Richardson, followed by Netflix's The Letter for the King and BBC One's Us. Her first leading role came in the Netflix series The Irregulars, a Victoriana adventure where she felt the weight of her Asian heritage in a genre not typically associated with such casting.

This theme of defying expectations recurs; after leaving her Irish community, she encountered stereotypes based on her appearance, only for people to be surprised by her strong Northern Irish accent. She notes the intrigue in these moments, questioning the assumptions made about her identity.

Now, starring in Margo's Got Money Troubles, she continues to embrace opportunities, driven by the belief that her life is a gift not to be wasted, and she attributes her luck to both her Irish and Chinese roots, a blend that shapes her unique story





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Thaddea Graham Adoption Chinese Actress Apple TV Margo's Got Money Troubles Netflix Sex Education BBC Us Bad Sisters Irish Adoptee 多样性和包容性

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Thaddea Graham's Journey from Abandonment to Success in HollywoodThaddea Graham's story is one of resilience and determination, as she overcame adversity to become a successful actress in Hollywood. After being abandoned on a doorstep as a baby in China, she was adopted by a couple from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and became one of Ireland's first international Chinese adoptees. Despite facing stereotypes and challenges due to her strong Northern Irish accent, she has managed to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

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Thaddea Graham: From Abandoned Baby to Apple TV+ StarActress Thaddea Graham shares her incredible journey from being left on a doorstep as a baby in China to starring in Apple TV's hit show Margo's Got Money Troubles, highlighting her adoption, heritage, and career.

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