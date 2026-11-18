Transport for London confirms a data breach affecting 265000 Oyster photocard users. Personal details were compromised, prompting website shutdown and security warnings for affected London commuters.

Transport for London has confirmed that a significant cyber incident resulted in the exposure of personal data belonging to more than 250000 individuals. The security breach targeted the organization's dedicated Oyster photocard website, leading to the compromise of sensitive customer information including names, contact details, dates of birth, and answers to security questions.

Breach Details and Affected Cardholders

The incident involves specific categories of discounted travel passes issued by the capital's transport network. Those confirmed to have their information compromised include holders of Zip Oyster cards for ages five to ten, eleven to fifteen, and sixteen and older. Additionally, the breach impacts 18 and older Student Oyster cards, 18 to 25 Care Leaver Oyster photocards, 60 and older London Oyster photocards, Apprentice Oyster photocards, and Veterans Oyster photocards.

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Transport for London explicitly stated that passwords, bank account information, and payment card details were not stolen. The organization also confirmed that children's personal information remains safe and that no customer journey history was accessed by the attackers. This distinction is critical for customers worrying about financial fraud or deeper identity theft related to their travel history.

Immediate Response and Security Measures

The breach was discovered on Monday morning when customers began receiving unsolicited emails instructing them to create new accounts for services they already utilized. This anomalous activity prompted Transport for London to immediately take the Oyster photocard website offline to preserve evidence and prevent further unauthorized access. The website remains closed as the organization continues its investigation into the scope and origin of the attack.

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Shashi Verma, the Director of Technology Strategy and Revenue for Transport for London, issued a formal apology to those affected. He clarified that the organization became aware of the issue on 16 November 2026 when customer reports highlighted the suspicious account creation emails. The swift decision to decommission the website is credited with significantly reducing the total number of customers whose data was ultimately exposed.

Customers holding affected travel cards have been urgently advised to change their account passwords and update their security questions and answers immediately. Transport for London also recommended that anyone contacted by individuals claiming to possess their stolen data should report the interaction to the Action Fraud service to mitigate the risk of phishing or social engineering attacks.

Operational Impact and Service Disruptions

While the cyber incident does not affect the physical validity of travel cards, the closure of the digital platform has created significant inconvenience for London commuters. Users are currently unable to apply for new photo Oyster cards or renew existing ones through the online system. Those with compromised cards can still travel on London Underground and bus services without interruption, as the physical cards function independently of the breached website.

Transport for London has notified the Information Commissioner's Office to ensure the investigation is conducted in accordance with regulatory standards. The organization aims to restore affected website services as quickly as possible, though no specific timeline for the relaunch has been provided. Customers are advised to monitor official communications for updates on when digital services will resume normal operations.

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Concurrent Industrial Action on the Underground

Adding to the disruption in London's transport network, members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the Piccadilly line have announced a strike. The industrial action follows the dismissal of an employee who was alleged to have worked a second job while receiving full company sick pay. Transport for London stated that a thorough investigation confirmed this conduct amounted to gross misconduct and a serious breach of contractual obligations.

Strike action is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, with no Piccadilly line service available from 10.30am that day. The walkout includes services to and from Heathrow Airport and the Night Tube, with normal operations expected to resume by Saturday evening. The decision was made following a ballot where almost two dozen service control members voted unanimously for the strike with an 83 per cent turnout.