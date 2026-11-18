Transport for London confirms a major data breach affecting 265,000 Oyster photocard holders. Personal details compromised while travel services remain unaffected.

A significant cybersecurity incident has compromised the personal data of over 250,000 users connected to Transport for London, with the specific estimated figure standing at 265,000 individuals. The capital's primary transport authority confirmed that its dedicated Oyster photocard website was targeted by a sophisticated data hack during the current week. This breach represents one of the most substantial privacy violation s in the recent history of the city's public transit infrastructure, affecting vulnerable demographics who rely on discounted travel schemes.

The Security Incident and Scope

Cuurent investigations by Transport for London indicate that the attackers accessed sensitive personal information belonging to cardholders. The compromised data includes full names, contact details, dates of birth, and the answers to security questions used for account verification. Authorities have explicitly stated that no passwords, bank account numbers, or payment card details were stolen during the intrusion. Furthermore, the privacy of children under the age of fifteen with Zip Oyster cards remains secure, as their data was not exposed in the breach.

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Specific Categories and Impacted Users

The breach specifically targeted individuals holding special category photcards that require personal verification for discounted fares. Affected groups include Zip Oyster cardholders aged five to ten, eleven to fifteen, and sixteen to eighteen years old. Additionally, 18-plus Student Oyster cardholders, 18-25 Care Leavers, and the 60-plus London Oyster Photocard holders were impacted. Apprentice and Veterans Oyster photocard owners also fall within the range of those whose data was exposed during the attack.

Official Response and Investigation Details

The incident was first detected on Monday morning when numerous customers reported receiving automated emails prompting them to create new accounts. This anomaly alerted Transport for London staff, who immediately took the Oyster photocard website offline to halt the potential exfiltration of further data. Shashi Verma, the Director of Technology Strategy and Revenue, confirmed that the organization became aware of the suspicious activity on 16 November 2026. He issued a formal apology to affected users, emphasizing that the rapid containment of the server significantly reduced the total number of compromised records.

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Required Customer Actions

Transport for London has urgently advised all users with an affected photocard to immediately change their account passwords and update their security questions. Customers are also instructed to report any suspicious communications to Report Fraud if they receive phishing attempts claiming to have their stolen data. While the website remains closed, preventing new applications or renewals, existing cards are fully operational. Passengers can continue to use their cards for travel without any interruption to their daily commutes or journeys to major hubs like Heathrow Airport.

Broader Operational Context

This security breach occurs amidst a period of heightened operational challenges for the transport network. Simultaneously, London Underground staff on the Piccadilly line have announced strike action following the dismissal of an employee for gross misconduct. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association reported that the strike was triggered after an investigation revealed the sacked employee was working a second job while receiving full sick pay. This labor dispute adds another layer of complexity to the service provider's current operational landscape as they manage both technical and personnel crises.