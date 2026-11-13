TfL Admits Floating Bus Stops Scare Disabled Passengers as Usage Drops

Transport for London acknowledges elderly and disabled ridership has fallen by three percent at floating bus stops, sparking backlash from campaigners who call the safety findings statistically dismissive.

Transport for London has officially admitted that floating bus stops are deterring vulnerable passengers from using public transport, marking a significant shift in the organization's longstanding stance on the infrastructure. As of 2024, London contains at least 164 of these specific bus stop bypasses, which are designed to allow cyclists to flow through the area without stopping.

Infrastructure Design Creates Safety Conflicts

These structures, formally known as floating bus stops or bus stop bypasses, place a dedicated cycle lane between the pavement and the bus bay. The intention is to allow cyclists to circumvent buses as they come to a halt, maintaining traffic flow. However, this design has drawn intense criticism because it positions pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or visual impairments, into the path of moving bicycles.

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Charities and campaigners for blind and disabled people have long argued that these installations are inherently dangerous. Their primary concern is that cyclists frequently ignore the zebra crossings embedded in the cycle lane, which are meant to help people cross safely to reach the bus stop. This conflict between vehicular flow and pedestrian safety has created a contentious environment at these specific locations across the capital.

Ridership Decline Dismissed as Statistically Insignificant

A new report published by the transport body reveals that the number of older and disabled passengers has fallen by up to three percent at floating bus stops. Despite this clear drop in usage among vulnerable demographics, the report claimed that this decline was not statistically significant enough to justify any immediate action or policy reversal.

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This conclusion has infuriated campaigners who view the dismissal as a direct rejection of safety concerns. The report follows two previous iterations that Transport for London was forced to withdraw after being criticized for leaving out crucial information regarding incidents where people were injured by bikes and e-scooters while attempting to catch buses.

Advocates Deny Statistical Exclusion of Disabled Riders

Sarah Gayton of the National Federation of the Blind UK stated that Transport for London and Mayor Sadiq Khan are continuing to ride roughshod over legitimate safety concerns. She expressed deep anger at the notion that blind and partially sighted people are considered statistically insignificant, arguing that the transport slogan Every Journey Matters does not apply if a passenger is blind or partially sighted.

Ms. Gayton has spent years filming cyclists riding through zebra crossings at these stops, noting that some blast through while ringing their bells and ignoring their legal obligation to stop for pedestrians. Her campaigning was recognized at the Highway Champion awards held at the InterContinental London Park Lane, where she received a medal from broadcaster Vernon Kay.

Specific Incidents Highlight Systemic Safety Risks

The urgency of the safety debate is underscored by video footage published by Ms. Gayton in October 2024, which showed a young cyclist on a Lime bike running down a small child. The child was running across the lane to catch a bus just in front of the zebra crossing. It later emerged that the e-bike had been illegally activated without an account, meaning the cyclist was never traced.

During her acceptance speech, Ms. Gayton insisted that the people on stage with her, including trustees and campaigners like Yemi, Andrew, Karl, Hyacinth, Sarah, and Nellie, are not statistically insignificant. She emphasized that they are not a tick box exercise and cannot be ignored and excluded with fancy reports designed to disregard their experiences.

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Widespread Opposition and Official Data Contradictions

More than 290 organizations representing vulnerable people demanded the removal of these stops in a letter to the Prime Minister last month, while the London Assembly and transport watchdog London TravelWatch called for a pause on new installations. Vincent Stops, a former policy officer for London TravelWatch, described the report as riddled with errors constructed to undermine the case of blind people.

Official figures indicate that elderly residents make far more journeys by bus in London than on the Underground. In 2025, people in their 60s made more than twice as many journeys by bus compared to the Tube, and those aged 70 and above caught the bus four times for each Underground trip, highlighting the critical importance of safe bus access.

Government Stance and Future Policy Uncertainty

The Government has paused the rollout of Shared Use Bus Boarders, another type of floating bus stop that places the cycle lane between the shelter and the road, while still encouraging councils to proceed with standard bus stop bypasses. Transport for London maintains that the risk of pedestrians being hurt remains very low, with incidents accounting for less than one percent of all pedestrian casualties involving a cyclist between 2020 and 2023.

Despite these official assurances, the gap between statistical safety metrics and the lived reality of disabled passengers continues to widen. Campaigners warn that the aggressive rollout overseen by Sadiq Khan and London cycling commissioner Will Norman has failed to incorporate inclusive design principles, leaving many vulnerable citizens fearful of using essential public transport services.