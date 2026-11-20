Oscar-nominated star Teyana Taylor is set to direct and produce a new Warner Bros comedy exploring modern dating chaos, expanding her Hollywood career beyond acting.

Teyana Taylor is expanding her creative portfolio in Hollywood by teaming up with Warner Bros. to develop a female-driven comedy film that explores the complexities of modern dating. The project is conceived as a wish-fulfillment narrative, drawing directly from Taylor's personal experiences, intimate conversations with her friends and family, and the humorous dynamics found in group chats. This new venture marks a significant milestone for the multi-hyphenate artist as she transitions into a leading creative force behind the camera.

Production Details and Creative Vision

Teyana Taylor will produce the upcoming movie through her production company, The Aunties, working alongside her producing partner Coco Gilbert. The core concept revolves around the chaos inherent in contemporary romantic relationships, aiming to capture the authentic and often hilarious struggles of navigating love in the digital age. While specific plot details remain under wraps as the project sits in early development, the emphasis is clearly placed on storytelling that resonates with the lived experiences of women today. Taylor is also expected to take the helm as the director of the project, although this appointment has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio.

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Career Milestones and Recent Accolades

This new deal represents another significant career milestone for Taylor, who has steadily built a reputation across multiple entertainment industries. Earlier this year, she earned an Oscar nomination for her powerful performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in the film One Battle After Another. The film was a critical success, winning several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson. In addition to her Oscar nomination, Taylor's performance earned her a Golden Globe and a BET Award, solidifying her status as a top-tier talent in the industry.

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Previous Filmography and Directorial Debut

Before her recent breakthrough in One Battle After Another, Taylor established herself in several notable films, including White Men Can't Jump and Coming 2 America. Her career spans music, choreography, and entertainment, demonstrating a versatility that brings a unique perspective to her upcoming directing role. Taylor is currently focused on her directorial debut, Get Lite, a coming-of-age musical produced by Paramount. The film stars Storm Reid and follows a sheltered dance student who discovers inspiration, love, and family through the New York City subway scene. This project showcases her ability to blend music and narrative in a visually compelling way.

Upcoming Releases and Future Outlook

Get Lite is scheduled to hit theaters on August 20, 2027, offering audiences a glimpse into Taylor's directorial style well before her Warner Bros. comedy enters production. With Get Lite nearing its release date and a new comedy in development, Teyana Taylor continues to expand her role in Hollywood beyond acting and music. This dual focus on upcoming releases highlights her strategic expansion into filmmaking, positioning her as a key creative voice for future generations. As she prepares for these projects, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see how her personal experiences will translate to the screen in both her musical and comedic ventures.