Give her a cooking show stat.

to you. This week, Taylor added one more impressive credential to her résumé — which includes Oscar winner and Grammy nominee — after graduating from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts .

“I’ve been blessed to wear many hats,” Taylor wrote on Instagram under a bunch of photos from her graduation ceremony. “Mommy, artist, actress, director, designer, choreographer, creative… and now CHEF! ” She is notably wearing a crisp white chef’s hat in the photos.which bled into an awards-season campaign.

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“In the middle of one of the biggest, busiest, most beautiful, and challenging years of my life, between cameras, red carpets, nominations, motherhood, and directing my first motion picture… I was STILL somebody’s student tryna turn my assignments in on time! ” she wrote.

She’s not exaggerating — on the Golden Globes red carpet in January, she told“I was like, ‘Chef, this is when the double life is kicking in,’” she said, “because I’m a straight-A student and I want to keep it that way. And I don’t want to make any excuses. I don’t want no breaks, because you know, you could take a semester off. I don’t want to do none of that, like, just give me a couple extra days.

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” She won the Golden Globe, by the way. Chef Tey didn’t share any plans for how she’ll put her degree into action, but that wasn’t really the point of school for her, she wrote.

“ taught me so much more than the art of cooking. It taught me the art of patience, discipline, humility and the true meaning of servant leadership. ” She encouraged her followers to “reinvent yourself, discover new passions and chase something simply because it makes your soul happy. Your dreams don’t have an expiration date.

And your purpose doesn’t have to fit inside one box. ” Yes, chef! *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.