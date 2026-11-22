The star wore a sporty ensemble that included these 34-inch boots and a racer jacket.

showed up at the Los Vegas Grand Prix clad in a glam biker look complete with an eye-catching pair of’s Black Runway Over the Knee Motocross Heel Boots.

When combined with a custom leather jacket and some Millennial-inspired patterns, the “All’s Fair” star fit right in among the professional racing crowd. Taylor managed to snag a handcrafted Alpinestars racing jacket, one of a limited series of eight, with black and cobalt stripe detailing. She wore the jacket over a simple black shirt with an orange flame motif highly reminiscent of the popular fire-patterned clothing and accessories wildly popular around the early 2000s Y2K era.

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Pulling the look together was Taylor’s footwear, the star wearingJanelle James Attends Abbot Elementary 100 Episode Celebration in Balmain Ruby Monogram Slingback PumpsStanding at 34 inches tall and crafted from both perforated and quilted leather, these massive boots nearly double as pants. They feature a sharply pointed toe, slim stiletto heel, and strategically placed rubber detailing, including massive kneepads, that enhance their sporty aesthetic.

All in all, the boots were the ideal footwear choice to complete Taylor’s athletic-inspired race day look. Taylor is no stranger to unconventionally bold fashion choices, which she always manages to nearly effortlessly pull off. Back in October, the actress wore quite the head-turning look at. Taylor showed up in a strapless robin’s egg blue breastplate perfectly sculpted her hips and chest that gave way to a semi-sheer skirt with floral appliqué detailing.

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Teyana Taylor at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a motor racing event that takes place each year in a temporarily constructed racing circuit that includes portions of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The event tends to attract high-profile attendees, with the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix attended by the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Keanu Reeves, and Chris Pratt.