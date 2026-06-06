Teyana Taylor Brings Her Hype Sneaker Streak to Essence Festival of Culture in Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans

The multihyphenate marked her chief curator role at the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture in rare Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era 95 Lucky Charm sneakers.

for her Essence Festival press conference. She picked one of the skate brand’s most watched recent collaborations, wearing Satoshi Nakamoto x, and Courtney Coco Gilbert speak during a press conference at the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture on Friday in New Orleans, La.

Taylor, who spoke alongside Courtney Coco Gilbert at Caesars Superdome, styled the black low-top sneakers with long black basketball-style shorts, white Basquiat socks, a gold chain and a black Spike Tey The Aunties T-shirt, nodding to both her directing pseudonym and her creative collective. Elizabeth Hurley Commits to Monochrome Orange in Jimmy Choo's Barely-there Minny Sandals in London The “One Battle After Another” star wore the Era 95 in black canvas with matching laces, a pale pre-scuffed midsole and Satoshi Nakamoto branding along the sidewall.

Multicolor round beads sat across the lower lace area, while gem embellishments covered the toe box of the low-cut silhouette and continued around the collar. On the back, a checkerboard heel detail kept the Vans language intact beneath the collaboration’s heavier decoration. This isn’t the first time Taylor has donned Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans kicks, either.

In April 2025, she wore theat Coachella’s Neon Carnival, opting for the olive low-top style with black trim, pearl and rhinestone embellishments, fuzzy burgundy laces and distressed white rubber soles. The collaboration has become one of Vans’ clearest recent entries into the hype-sneaker conversation.

In April, Vans’ Fifth Avenue store in New York closed after police responded to disorderly conduct tied to theThat pair continued the decorated formula with multicolor gemstone studs on the collar and toe box, distressed black canvas and a checkerboard layer designed to show through as the upper wore down. , released in March, brought pearl placements, pre-scuffed midsoles and punk-leaning embellishment to the Premium Old Skool 36 and Classic Slip-On, extending the same appetite for skate shoes that look already customized before they leave the box.

Alphonso David, Teyana Taylor, Courtney Coco Gilbert, Amanda Butler, Mayor Helena Moreno, Kirk McDonald and Makesha Judson at the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture. Taylor’s press conference appearance came as she takes on a larger role at Essence Festival of Culture. In March, organizers named her chief curator for the 2026 festival, with her creative collective, The Aunties, working with Essence on programming for the New Orleans event. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oakland First Fridays Blossoms Amid Balancing Act Between Culture, Safety, and GrowthOakland's monthly First Fridays art festival on Telegraph Avenue celebrates community, showcases local vendors, and navigates safety, regulatory and developmental pressures while staying true to its artistic roots.

Read more »

'Among Us' Showrunner Refused to Make an Adaptation Frozen in 2020-Era Meme Culture'Among Us' showrunner Owen Dennis discusses assembling its A-list cast and steering clear of making an adaptation reliant on dated memes.

Read more »

City council pushes to restore $10 million in arts and culture funding before budget deadlineCouncilmembers Kent Lee and Henry Foster unveiled a proposal Friday that would restore nearly all arts and culture funding cut from the city's budget, which must be adopted by Tuesday.

Read more »

Satoshi-era BTC at center of $285 billion bitcoin lawsuit moves after 14 yearsThe 1LwWt address received a legal notice from Salomon Brothers via Bitcoin's OP_RETURN field in July 2025 demanding the owner prove ownership by November 5, 2025.

Read more »