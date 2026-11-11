Textile Futures 2040 Scenarios Released by Forum for the Future and H&M Foundation

Forum for the Future and H&M Foundation release Textile Futures 2040. Explore four strategic scenarios helping the textile industry prepare for 2040 sustainability and operational challenges.

The textile industry faces significant uncertainty as it approaches the mid-century mark, with current readiness levels described as insufficient by Zoe Le Grand. As the managing director for the United Kingdom and Europe at Forum for the Future, Le Grand emphasized that the sector must urgently prepare for the coming decades. To address this critical need, Forum for the Future partnered with the H&M Foundation to release Textile Futures 2040. This comprehensive framework provides industry leaders with four distinct scenarios to stress-test their assumptions about growth, technology, and consumption patterns.

Strategic Scenarios for Industry Stress-Testing

Forum for the Future and H&M Foundation designed these scenarios to help executives reframe their strategies for achieving net zero and ensuring a just transition. The publication builds upon the organization's previous Fashion Futures 2030 project but expands its scope significantly. The scenarios present possible futures neutrally, avoiding both utopian and dystopian extremes to allow readers to make independent judgments. Anna Gedda, CEO of the H&M Foundation, clarified that these documents are not predictions but tools to reveal what is actually possible. She stated that understanding these potential outcomes enables better decision-making in the present moment.

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Carbon Footprint Drivers and Emission Goals

The shift in terminology from fashion to textiles reflects a focus on the broader industrial carbon footprint rather than just clothing design. According to the Apparel Impact Institute, fiber production accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions at 55 percent of the total. Material production follows at 22 percent, while raw material processing contributes 15 percent and finished production assembly accounts for 8 percent. The apparel and textile sector has set a moonshot goal to zero out emissions by 2050. Le Grand noted that companies should focus their attention on these emission sources to meet these ambitious targets.

Four Distinct Future Projections Explained

The scenarios are vividly described to help stakeholders visualize the implications of different trends. New Age Corporate Empire depicts a high-tech world where corporations hold more power than governments, prioritizing profit over decarbonization. Power Shift positions Asia as the new center of influence, featuring state-backed innovation, better working conditions, and a surge in consumption that values handmade goods. Global Storms Local Shields envisions supply chains breaking down under climate pressure, forcing a shift toward local production and circular practices. The New Noosphere projects an AI-driven world with lower emissions but algorithmic control over production and daily life.

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Interactive Toolkit for Corporate Workshops

To bring these prospective futures to life, Textile Futures 2040 includes personas to illustrate daily life for workers in each scenario. The accompanying toolkit encourages organizations to gamify their future-proofing exercises through specific prompts. Companies are asked to consider moves they will not regret and bets that current scenarios call into question. Participants can also design artifacts that reveal how life differs in each scenario from today. Organizations have already requested workshops from Forum for the Future to help navigate these exercises. Le Grand expressed hope that these sessions will be held at conferences to guide participants through the process.

Expert Insights on Technological and Corporate Shifts

The scenarios were developed using expert interviews, focus groups, and workshops with more than 60 stakeholders from various sectors. Le Grand emphasized that these are possibilities based on prevailing trends rather than prophecies, citing Bill Gates on the tendency to underestimate long-term change. She noted that elements of these scenarios are likely to manifest, particularly in the intersection of technology and AI. Exploring these possibilities offers a source of hope amid negative news cycles, as suggested by Gedda. The project aims to empower the industry to navigate the complex challenges of the next two decades effectively.