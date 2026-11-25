Tarrant County Young Republicans confront their devastating 2026 midterm election results, debating whether to reject Trump-style politics or double down on conservative principles.

Tarrant County Young Republicans gathered at the Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, to confront the aftermath of a devastating midterm election cycle. The gathering of several dozen members represents a critical moment for a local organization that found itself on the frontlines of a national political reckoning for the Republican Party. This meeting occurred just three weeks after the midterm elections that severely damaged the party's standing across the United States and specifically in Texas.

The 2026 Midterm Election Defeat

The context for this urgent assembly is a historic electoral shift that saw Democrats win the U.S. Senate race and the governor's office in Texas. These victories marked the first time Democrats have captured statewide offices in the state in over three decades. The defeat was particularly stinging for the Tarrant County chapter, as their county, once considered a solid conservative stronghold, flipped blue during the election. The internal turmoil had already begun earlier, as their last leader resigned shortly before the midterms because she could not bring herself to vote for some of her party's candidates.

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Criticism of Trump-Style Politics

State Appeals Court Judge Brian Walker, introduced by Derrick Wilson as a survivor of the midterms, delivered a withering assessment of how the party stumbled down the wrong path. Walker, a Republican who won reelection, criticized the dominance of Trump-style belligerent politics led by the loudest and craziest voices in the movement. Robert Coe, who voted for Donald Trump three times, now gives the Republican Party an approval rating of four out of 10 after witnessing little progress on affordability issues. Coe stated that millions of Americans are tired of the lack of viable solutions to economic challenges.

Debate Over Conservative Identity

While many attendees blamed the high school level name-calling and infighting, Stephen Nesbitt offered a contrasting view. The 26-year-old former U.S. Marine argued that the Republican Party needs to get meaner and stricter by tripling down on its agenda. Nesbitt listed non-Christians, immigrants, and communists as the enemy, a perspective that meshes with those who believe the Make America Great Again Movement did not go far enough during the election cycle. However, this hardline stance was an outlier among the attendees interviewed at Monday's meeting.

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Focus on Fiscal Realities

Derrick Wilson, who heads the Texas Young Republican Federation, emphasized the need for the party to return to its roots of fiscal and social conservatism. He noted that young people wanted to buy homes and start families but were alienated when leadership suggested housing prices should rise rather than fall. Wilson described the organization as being in listening mode to be better prepared ahead of the 2028 elections, acknowledging that this strategy was missed before the recent midterms. Andrew Gochis, a 29-year-old coach and teacher, argued that the party must treat immigrants and women who get abortions as human beings with value.

Looking Ahead to 2028

Trevor Carr, 25, attended the meeting for the first time because he viewed the midterm results as a repudiation of the party's old guard. Carr did not vote in the midterms because he doubted Donald Trump would fulfill his promises, and he now wants a party that is less focused on loyalty to one man. He believes that while Trump's approach was once helpful for shaking up the system ten years ago, it has served its purpose. The group is now focused on moving on to become a serious political movement with an ideologically sound platform rather than relying on meme-driven messaging.