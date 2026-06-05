Texas World Cup weather: Will ‘first true heat wave’ hit as tournament begins?

What forecasters are calling “the first true heat wave of the summer' could arrive in parts of the U.S. just as the World Cup begins next week.

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What forecasters are calling"the first true heat wave of the summer" could arrive just as the World Cup begins. According to the Weather Prediction Center, temperatures are expected to climb in the central U.S. the middle of next week. The worst of the heat is expected to move away from Texas by the time games start in the Lone Star State.

"the first true heat wave of the summer" could arrive in parts of the U.S. just as the World Cup begins next week. According to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center , widespread heat will build across the central U.S. between Tuesday and Thursday. The high temperatures shift toward the East Coast later in the week. The World Cup officially begins Thursday, with the first game in the U.S. being played in California on June 12.

Thousands of people from all over the globe will descend on the Lone Star State as matches begin in both Dallas and Houston on June 14. While Texas is no stranger to summer heat, those international visitors may be unaccustomed to the high temperatures.

"Early season heat can often be more dangerous and pose a greater risk for heat-related illness," the WPC wrote in its outlook issued Friday. "This will be the most significant heat of the summer so far for many locations. "As of now, the hottest weather for Dallas next week is expected before the matches begin. High temperatures near 100 degrees are forecast June 13, but a cloudier and cooler weather is expected the following day.

How hot will it be in Houston for start of World Cup? Right now, high temperatures in the upper 90s are expected on June 13 before World Cup matches begin. On June 14, high temperatures will be lower but the usual Gulf Coast humidity will make it feel near 100 degrees. NRG Stadium, which is being renamed Reliant Stadium and where World Cup games are being played in Houston, is also air-conditioned.

Information in this story came from NOAA, the Weather Prediction Center, forecast model analysis, the National Weather Service and previous FOX Local reporting.





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