Texas women beat Texas Tech 4-1 to claim back-to-back NCAA softball championships

Texas defeats Texas Tech 4-1 to capture back-to-back NCAA softball championships, claiming the program's second consecutive national title.

Texas’ Katie Stewart celebrates after the team defeated Texas Tech to win the Women’s College World Series softball championship in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Teagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday night at the Women's College World Series for a second straight national championship. Kavan earned the most outstanding player award after becoming the first pitcher with two shutouts and two saves in one WCWS.

Texas trailed 1-0 after four innings, but a bases-loaded throwing error by shortstop Hailey Toney allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.off Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady — in her final collegiate game — to begin the seventh and Leighann Goode singled to drive in the final run. Canady retired 11 in a row after Henry singled to begin the game before disaster struck in the fifth.in left field with one out to save at least one run.

Canady walked slugger Katie Stewart to load the bases and appeared to escape the jam before Toney's error. Gutierrez allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Freshman Hannah Davis got two outs in the fifth before Gutierrez reentered with the bases loaded to get the final out. Canady went the distance and allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits with three walks.

Second-year coach Gerry Glasgo has led the Red Raiders to their only two WCWS appearances. Texas Tech fell 7-3 in the series opener on Wednesday.





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