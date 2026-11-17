Bianca Gonzalez, 35, was fatally shot on November 15 while leaving work on her birthday. Her family believes the attack was targeted as Dallas police investigate.

Bianca Gonzalez was fatally shot on November 15 while leaving her job on the C.F. Hawn Freeway in Dallas, an incident that has left her family demanding justice for their 35-year-old relative. Authorities confirmed that Gonzalez, who was celebrating her 35th birthday, was found inside her vehicle after it was struck by multiple bullets around 9:20 p.m. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Family Claims Targeted Attack

Gonzalez's relatives believe the killing was a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence, citing the specific timing and personal nature of the incident. Her cousin Emily stated that the family does not believe in coincidences, noting that Gonzalez was only about 10 minutes away from home when she was attacked. She emphasized that Gonzalez was on her way home to see her children after leaving work.

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Emily described Gonzalez as a joyful person who always prioritized the happiness of others. She recalled how Gonzalez would fill her office with laughter and discuss her farm and chickens. "She just wanted to make sure that everybody was OK before she was OK," Emily said, adding that she plans to carry Gonzalez's spirit of making others smile forward.

Workplace and Personal Background

According to reports, Gonzalez worked as a supervisor at the Quality Sausage Company, which was located approximately a 30-minute drive from her residence. The proximity of her workplace to her home suggests that the attack occurred during a routine commute home after her shift ended. Police have not yet identified any suspects in the case, and the motive remains unclear as investigators work to determine if there was a specific reason for the killing.

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Dallas Police Chief Billy Cordell provided updates during a press conference, though the details regarding the motive and circumstances surrounding the offense remain under investigation. The police statement indicated that while the case is active, no public identification of suspects has been made at this time. The family continues to seek answers and justice for Gonzalez.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

The community is now awaiting further developments as law enforcement processes evidence from the scene on the C.F. Hawn Freeway. The emotional toll on Gonzalez's family is significant, with relatives expressing their grief over the senseless loss of a beloved daughter, sister, and cousin. They hope that the investigation will reveal the truth behind the attack and hold those responsible accountable.