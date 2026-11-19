Stella Lynn Baker allegedly was found in a stranger's shower in Trinity County, Texas, after deputies say she spun circles in a pasture.

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Stella Lynn Baker was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Trinity County, roughly 90 miles north of Houston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office.to the area of Ghost Branch Road after someone reported a driver spinning circles in a pasture. Shortly afterward, a report came in of a burglary in progress at a nearby home. When deputies arrived at the house, they recognized the car from the earlier pasture call.

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The sheriff's post said that once deputies went inside the home, they learned that Baker had entered the home and took a shower. : burglary of a habitation and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her total bond was set at $60,000, including $20,000 for the burglary charge and $10,000 for each drug count.

Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.