Texas vs Oregon: A Super Regional Showdown Fueled by Experience and Pitching

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns host the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. Oregon seeks a historic College World Series berth behind veteran leadership and a dominant regional MVP pitcher, while Texas boasts one of the nation's highest-paid coaches and home-field advantage.

The No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns will host the No. 11-seeded Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Austin Super Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field this weekend, with the series beginning on Saturday, June 6.

Oregon advanced to the Super Regionals for the third time in the previous four years after defeating the Oregon State Beavers in the Eugene Regional. The Ducks are seeking just their second-ever College World Series appearance, with their first being back in 1954. The head coaching matchup features Oregon's Mark Wasikowski against Texas' Jim Schlossnagle, with Schlossnagle being the fourth highest-paid coach in the NCAA at an average annual salary of $2.2 million.

Wasikowski signed a three-year contract extension in 2024 worth $3.6 million over five years. Oregon's path to the Super Regional included series wins over Purdue, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, Illinois, and Washington. Coach Wasikowski highlighted the increased experience on his current roster compared to his early seasons in Eugene, noting that previously no players had postseason experience, but now nearly all do, which should help in high-pressure environments.

Senior third baseman Drew Smith is a key veteran leader; he has not missed a postseason and was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, leading the team with 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .595 slugging percentage. On the mound, Oregon pitcher Will Sanford was named the Eugene Regional's Most Valuable Player after dominating with 14 strikeouts, two walks, one hit, and zero earned runs over 6.1 innings in a 4-0 shutout of Washington State.

The six-footer looks like a potential future first-round pick in the 2027 MLB Draft. Betting odds favor Texas at -310, with Oregon at +230, though these are subject to change. The article is written by Arden Cravalho, a reporter with extensive experience covering college athletics, a Gonzaga graduate, and currently also working in ticket sales for the California Golden Bears. The series dates and times are set for the Austin Super Regional, and the piece includes a responsible gambling notice





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NCAA Tournament Super Regional Texas Longhorns Oregon Ducks College World Series Mark Wasikowski Jim Schlossnagle Drew Smith Will Sanford Baseball

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