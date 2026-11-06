Texas Voters Oust Greg Abbott, Signal Shift in Immigration Policy

Texas voters elect Gina Hinojosa as governor and Nathan Johnson as attorney general, ending Greg Abbott's twelve-year tenure and challenging Operation Lone Star.

Governor Greg Abbott has lost his seat in the Texas gubernatorial election after nearly twelve years in office, marking a significant political shift in the state. Voters elected Gina Hinojosa, the first Mexican American governor of Texas, and Nathan Johnson, the first Democrat elected attorney general since 1994, to succeed Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The historic Democratic victory serves as a direct rebuke of the Trump administration's economic policies and the aggressive immigration crackdown that defined the recent political landscape.

Election Results and Voter Backlash

The election outcomes in Texas reflected broader national trends, with voters rejecting the stringent immigration enforcement strategies implemented by the previous Republican administration. In Houston, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in July, citizens placed their voting stickers at his memorial, highlighting the personal toll of federal and state enforcement actions. The results also indicate a recovery of Democratic support in border counties, particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, which had previously swung toward Donald Trump during his campaign focused on mass deportations.

Also read Trump Crashes Out After Democrats Flip House and Senate, Slams Fox News and Texas’ Greg Abbott

Operation Lone Star Overview

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to combat human and drug smuggling through a collaboration between Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard members. The initiative utilized aircraft, boats, and other personnel to assist in border security, justified by Abbott's claims that the Biden administration's policies constituted open borders. The operation involved disaster declarations that allowed for harsher criminal penalties for immigrants crossing into designated areas and an executive order declaring the state was being invaded. To date, this massive state-led enforcement effort has cost Texas $11 billion.

Infrastructure and Financial Commitments

A significant portion of the spending was directed toward physical barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, with the Texas Facilities Commission declaring the installation of approximately 82.2 miles of barrier as mission accomplished. The state Legislature allocated $3.1 billion specifically for this construction project as part of the broader Operation Lone Star costs. These infrastructure investments represent a long-term commitment to border security that the new administration will need to navigate, as they did not commit to fully dismantling the framework built over the last decade.

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Hinojosa and Johnson Policy Stance

Both Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson have been vocal critics of Abbott's immigration approach during the campaign trail. Hinojosa previously described Operation Lone Star as political theatre, stating that public safety should not be used as a political stunt and that billions spent on detaining and policing immigrants did not constitute a valid safety plan. She emphasized that the operation needs only to exist to make the state safer and has called for a comprehensive review of its effectiveness and resource allocation.

Future Legislative Challenges

The new administration faces complex constraints as they inherit a system built through billions in spending and federal partnerships. While Hinojosa can influence how state resources are used, she cannot unilaterally rewrite immigration laws. The funding for Operation Lone Star was not permanent; the GOP-controlled Legislature approved nearly $3.4 billion for border security in the current budget. Any continuation of these funds into the next two-year budget cycle, which begins in the fall, will require approval from the state lawmakers. When the Legislature reconvenes in January, the House will be controlled by Democrats, many of whom have condemned the previous border security spending, potentially complicating efforts to maintain or modify the current enforcement strategies.