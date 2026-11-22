Texas U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz sent letters to Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Elissa Slotkin and Richard Blumenthal and Representative Robert Garcia oVer plans to investigate Trump associates, citing federal conspiracy statutes.

Letters to Democratic lawmakers

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Aaron Reitz , has drawn national attention after sending letters to three Democratic senators and a House member over public statements they made about investigating associates of President Trump. The recipients are Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan,Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Representative Robert Garcia of California. Warren is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee, and Garcia is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee,positions that would give both significant authority over future investigations.

Reitz was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year, after he lost the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General. In his correspondence, he wrote that Warren appeared eager to use her future committee gavel like a tomahawk in pursuit of the private associates of the president. Warrens letter asked her to preserve records related to investigations she has signaled,and she was warned that she could face serious legal consequences if she failed to do so. Reporting indicates that similar warnings have come from other Justice Department officials to Democratic lawmakers who have said they intend to examine the Trump administration.

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Reitz cites possible federal statutes

In remarks to CBS News Texas, Reitz said the lawmakers' repeated statements went beyond legitimate congressional oversight,which he acknowledged is a constitutional prerogative of both chambers of Congress. He argued that such statements amounted to commitments to pursue inquiries that fall outside the legitimate legislative purpose recognized by the Supreme Court. Reitz said he has opened a preliminary inquiry. He stressed that no allegations have yet been made, but remarked he has reason to believe that federal laws 18 U.S.C. 241 and 242 could be implicated. In summary, he described those statutes as prohibiting a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their First Amendment rights of association, and he suggested that using the congressional hearing process to punish private individuals and entities could potentially violate federal law.

The Justice Department has also sent a preservation request to Meredith O'Rourke,a top Trump fundraiser, asking that she retain documents related to potential funding for the White House ballroom and other projects. Garcia said last week that the administration was monitoring Democratic inquiries and that some of them could amount to criminal conduct. democratic lawmakers have long called for investigations into Trump, his administration,and people close to him, accusing some individuals of corruption and of profiting improperly from government activity.

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Reactions and a bar complaint

Senator Blumenthal responded on X, saying that oversight and investigations into corruption would continue with undiminished determination despite threats he characterized as designed to deter or intimidate. Senator Slotkin posted that she would not back down from fighting for the country regardless of how regularly the president and his Justice Department threatened her. Their statements signal that the letters have not changed the plans of the lawmakers involved.

The advocacy group Campaign For Accountability filed a complaint with the State Bar of Texas asking regulators to investigate Reitz for possible violations of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct. The group argues that Democratic lawmakers have a right to oversee the Trump administration. Reitz rejected the complaint, saying he had read it in full and considered it baseless, and he added that he stanDs by his conduct and has acted with the highest level of professionalism. He also remarked the group's donors wanted the complaint filed.

Former Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas who is returning to Congress in January to represent the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas County, criticized the letters. He said the administration has repeatedly acted as if it cannot be held accountable and argued that voters rejected that view in recent elections. Allred,who previously served as a federal prosecutor, said U.S. Attorneys should focus on crime, corruption, cartels, and human trafficking rather than what he described as an effort to intimidate members of Congress. Allred also said Democrats in Congress should carry out their constitutional oversight duties while pursuing policies that address the cost of living. As of the latest reporting, no charges have been filed,and the dispute remains active between the Justice Department's Texas office and the lawmakers who received the letters.