Texas Transmission Lines Plan Carries a $42 Billion Price Tag

Texas utilities propose $42 billion in new transmission lines, raising questions about rural routes and who will pay for power demand from data centers.

Texas utilities are proposing billions of dollars in new high-voltage transmission lines to carry electricity to growing power users across the state. The estimated cost of the plans is $42 billion. Manufacturing plants, battery facilities and data centers are driving demand, and the proposals are raising questions about who needs the new power lines, why they are being routed through rural communities, and whether residential customers could ultimately pay for them.

ENOUGH reporter Amy Davis traveled to Wharton County to examine the plans, speak with residents and ask state leaders who is accountable. Her reporting centers on the proposed 765-kilovolt lines, which Texas does not yet have, and on the community of Danevang, where CenterPoint Energy wants to build.

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What 765-Kilovolt Transmission Lines Would Do

The proposed 765-kilovolt lines would move large amounts of electricity over long distances, which is why they are often compared to interstate highways of the electric grid. They would rely on massive steel towers reaching up to 200 feet tall, roughly the height of a 15-story building.

For comparison, many of the 345-kilovolt transmission lines already operating in Texas are about 100 to 150 feet tall. The smaller lines and utility poles commonly seen in neighborhoods are distribution lines, which carry electricity the rest of the way to homes, businesses and rural properties.

Some large industrial facilities and data centers can connect directly to the bigger transmission infrastructure because of how much electricity they consume. That direct connection is a key distinction in the debate over who the new lines are meant to serve.

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How the $42 Billion Plan Grew Since 2023

The $42 billion plan grew in two stages, beginning with a 2023 directive from lawmakers to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT. Lawmakers asked ERCOT to develop a plan to bring more electricity to the Permian Basin, one of the most productive oil-producing regions in North America.

The resulting plan included three major transmission routes, known as Import Paths 1, 2 and 3. Together, those lines would stretch about 1,255 miles from Central Texas toward West Texas, at an estimated cost of $33 billion.

The plans expanded in 2025, when CenterPoint Energy, AEP Texas and other utilities proposed an additional 1,100 miles of high-voltage transmission lines known as the Eastern Backbone. That addition carries an estimated price tag of $9 billion, bringing the combined proposed investment to about $42 billion.

Former Public Utility Commission Chairman Barry Smitherman told ENOUGH that ERCOT endorsed the additional Eastern Backbone proposal in December 2025. The original Import Paths were designed to move electricity to the Permian Basin, while the Eastern Backbone would expand the network beyond those original routes.

Residents Question Who the Power Lines Serve

Residents in Wharton County are questioning whether the expanded infrastructure is being driven by growing demand from data centers and other large electricity users. Michaela Bram, whose family has lived in the area for generations, is among those asking that question.

CenterPoint Energy declined an on-camera interview with ENOUGH. In an emailed statement, the company said it is in the initial planning stages of transmission improvement projects intended to improve reliability and resiliency across Greater Houston, and that it is conducting community outreach events and gathering feedback to help shape the designs.

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A 155-mile section connecting Wharton County to Nueces County is the portion CenterPoint wants to build. The company's outreach is intended to inform that design work, though the project has not yet been finalized.

Danevang Families Face Lines Near Their Farmland

Proposed high-voltage transmission lines could run directly in front of the property of Michaela Bram, whose ancestors were among the early settlers of Danevang. The community sits about 85 miles southwest of Houston and is known as the Danish capital of Texas.

Danevang was founded by Danish immigrants in 1894 and has a long agricultural history, with rice, corn and cotton helping shape the local economy. CenterPoint has already purchased farmland near Bram's home. That land was previously used to grow crops and is now overgrown.

Bram said she wants more transparency about the plans and why her community is being targeted. She said she is skeptical that residents have the full picture, telling ENOUGH: 'There is too much happening for it to be hidden.' She added that there must be something the company knows, or the work would not be happening.

Amazon Project Eagle Adds to Power Demand

Amazon is developing Project Eagle in Boling, about 21 miles from Bram's home, and the project is expected to include 13 data centers. The scale of that demand is central to the questions residents are raising about the transmission plans.

Amazon says each data center will use about 60 megawatts of electricity. Combined, that potential electricity demand could power approximately 468,000 homes, illustrating why utilities are planning infrastructure for some of the state's largest electricity users.