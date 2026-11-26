A new Texas A&M Transportation Institute report shows traffic congestion in Texas has dropped 11% since 2017, even as travel across the state has increased by 13%.

Traffic delays across Texas are down, even as more people hit the roads, according to a new report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. The Texas Department of Transportation touted the report's findings Wednesday, which show an 11% decrease in traffic congestion since 2017.

At the same time, travel within the state has increased 13%, according to the report.

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"It shows we're doing a good job at keeping up with that traffic growth across the state," Leo Flores of TxDOT said. The report analyzed Texas roads and listed 100 of the state's most congested road segments. Harris County has five of the top six. Topping the list again this year is the West Loop in the Galleria area.