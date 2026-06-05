Texas tops Texas Tech for second straight NCAA softball title

Texas repeats as WCWS champ, beating Texas Tech 4-1. Teagan Kavan wins MOP after 2 shutouts and 2 saves, Kayden Henry homers off NiJaree Canady in her final game, and a key 5th-inning error flips it.

Scattered showers, thunderstorms are moving across the San Antonio area this morning, bringing rounds of heavy rain during morning commuteTexas' Katie Stewart celebrates after the team defeated Texas Tech to win the Women's College World Series softball championship in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 4, 2026.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Teagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday night at the Women's College World Series for a second straight national championship. Kavan earned the most outstanding player award after becoming the first pitcher with two shutouts and two saves in one WCWS.

Texas trailed 1-0 after four innings, but a bases-loaded throwing error by shortstop Hailey Toney allowed two unearned runs to score in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. Henry homered off Red Raiders ace NiJaree Canady — in her final collegiate game — to begin the seventh and Leighann Goode singled to drive in the final run. Canady retired 11 in a row after Henry singled to begin the game before disaster struck in the fifth.

Kaiah Altmeyer and Ashton Maloney led off with singles before Logan Halleman made a leaping catch in left field with one out to save at least one run. Canady walked slugger Katie Stewart to load the bases and appeared to escape the jam before Toney's error. Gutierrez allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Freshman Hannah Davis got two outs in the fifth before Gutierrez reentered with the bases loaded to get the final out.

Canady went the distance and allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits with three walks. Second-year coach Gerry Glasgo has led the Red Raiders to their only two WCWS appearances. Texas Tech fell 7-3 in the series opener on Wednesday. An infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry.

A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the cFan who ran onto court during NBA Finals to take selfie with Wemby gets lifetime ban One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half. A boy was transported to a hospital after an apparent choking incident Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Merida Street, near South San JacintoSAN ANTONIO - Another 18-wheeler has flipped over on the infamous Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway notorious for truck rollovers, spilling oil and triggering a hazmat response early Thursday morning. The crash happe





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas seeks to defend softball title in Women's College World Series rematch with Texas TechThe Longhorns take on the Red Raiders in Game 1 on Wednesday night with pitcher Teagan Kavan starting.

Read more »

Texas Softball vs. Texas Tech WCWS Championship Series Game Two: Live Game UpdatesThe Texas Longhorns will look to seal their second national championship against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Read more »

Texas women beat Texas Tech 4-1 to claim back-to-back NCAA softball championshipsTexas defeats Texas Tech 4-1 to capture back-to-back NCAA softball championships, claiming the program's second consecutive national title.

Read more »

Texas women beat Texas Tech 4-1 to claim back-to-back NCAA softball championshipsTeagan Kavan struck out five in the final two innings to back a strong start from Citlaly Gutierrez, and Kayden Henry homered to lead Texas to a 4-1 victory over Texas Tech at the Women’s College World Series for a second straight national championship.

Read more »