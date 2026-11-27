Investigation reveals victim Lopez had prior assault charges before the November 25 Texas murder-suicide with Medina. Details on the victims history and timeline.

Authorities in Texas have uncovered a criminal history involving a 40-year-old victim, identified as Lopez, who was killed in a murder-suicide that occurred shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 25, in the city of Baytown. The perpetrator, 33-year-old Medina, died by suicide following the shootings. Preliminary reports initially suggested Medina might be the victim of an attack, but the medical examiner's office later confirmed that Medina was responsible for both deaths.

Timeline of the November 25 Tragedy

The sequence of events leading to the tragedy began around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, when Lopez and Medina left their shared workplace. The couple stopped at a fast-food restaurant for food before continuing their journey home. Upon arriving at the residence, the couple engaged in an argument inside the house. The home was occupied by seven adults and six children at the time. Most of the residents were asleep when the shots were fired during the early morning hours.

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Lopez Prior Assault and Intimidation Charges

Records reviewed by local news outlets reveal that Lopez had a documented history of legal issues related to domestic violence. In September 2021, Lopez was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors. These charges included assault causing bodily injury to an intimate partner and making a terroristic threat toward family or household members. The legal proceedings against Lopez eventually resulted in a more lenient outcome compared to a conviction.

Probation Completion and Dismissal Details

In February 2023, Lopez was granted deferred adjudication, a form of probation, regarding the 2021 charges. This legal arrangement allowed Lopez to avoid a permanent conviction if specific conditions were met. The charges were formally dismissed the following year, in 2024, after Lopez successfully completed all probationary terms. A key requirement of this probation was participation in the Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program, designed to address behavioral issues in domestic relationships.

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2010 Family Violence Arrest History

Further back in Lopez's past, court records indicate an arrest in July 2010. During that incident, Lopez was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to family or household members. The charges stemmed from an allegation that Lopez struck both a man and a woman with a closed fist. This earlier incident highlights a recurring pattern of violent behavior in Lopez's history prior to the fatal November event.

Discovery and Official Law Enforcement Response

The bodies of Lopez and Medina were discovered by a child who is believed to be Medina's offspring. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addressed the incident during a press conference on Wednesday, November 25. Gonzalez emphasized the severity of domestic violence issues, noting that such crimes do not resolve themselves. He warned that conflicts often escalate to deadly outcomes, particularly during the holiday season, if drastic changes do not occur within volatile relationships.

Similar Incidents and Crisis Resources

The Baytown shooting mirrors other recent domestic violence tragedies in the region. In a separate case on September 28, a 22-year-old man shot his ex-girlfriend and her father, killing the 54-year-old Leonel Pavon. Additionally, a New Mexico man accused of cheating on his wife was arrested on February 17 for shooting her and their two children. Officials urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek immediate help by calling or texting 988 to access crisis support services.