Texas Tech vs. TCU begins in-state rivalry week for college football for the last regular season week of games for college football. TCU Horned Frogs at Texas T

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Texas Tech vs. TCU begins in-state rivalry week for college football for the last regular season week of games for college football.

Friday, these in-state rivals play each other for their last scheduled regular season game. Toledo Rockets at the Ohio Bobcats with a chance to clinch a spot in the MAC championship game. In this historical, nationally known rivalry, the Seminoles need to win this game to become bowl eligible, and the Gators are looking to get their eighth win of the season. Louisville wants to win this in-state game against Kentucky for bragging rights.

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Both teams from the state of Illinois are better than their records indicate, but a win in this in-state rivalry will get them into a better bowl game. Both teams have not met preseason expectations, but Clemson can get to eight wins with a victory, and South Carolina can get a much-needed win against their in-state rival.