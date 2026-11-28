Texas Tech and San Diego State meet in a high-stakes Players Era 16 matchup on Friday night. Both teams enter with 6-1 records after recovering from first-round losses to claIm Thanksgiving Day victories. Texas Tech, ranked No. 5,seeks to extend its dominant non-conference home winning streak against San Diego State.

Texas Tech and San Diego State are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. this Friday night in a high-stakes contest that carries significant weight for both programs as they approach the end of their regular season schedules.

The matchup takes place at Michelob ULTRA Arena, a venue where the Red Raiders have established an intimidating fortress status with an impressive 51-game non-conference home winning streak. This streak is the second-longest active run in the nation, trailing only Baylor, and serves as a critical backdrop for this specific showdown. Both teams enter the contest with identical 6-1 records, having survived the early hurdles of the Players Era tournament with hard-fought victories on Thanksgiving morning. Texas Tech overcame a significant deficit to defeat Oregon 62-59 in Las Vegas, while San Diego State secured a 75-71 win over Maryland in San Diego. These recent performances have set the stage for a definitive test of championship potential between two resilient squads. The Red Raiders have won four straight meetings against the Aztecs in this series, with the last encounter occurring in 2003 when Tech won 78-68 in Lubbock. This historical dominance adds psychological pressure to the Aztecs, who are eager to reverse a four-game losing streak in this specific series. For San Diego State, this game represents a crucial opportunity to prove their caliber against a nationally ranked opponent and capitalize on the momentum from their recent Players Era victories. The Aztecs have demonstrated the ability to compete against conference opponents, evidenced by their recent 77-66 defeat of Colorado in a Big 12 matchup. San Diego State will need to match the physicality and defensive intensity of the Red Raiders, who have held opponents to a 36.3 field goal percentage and a 26.2 three-point shooting percentage this season. Texas Tech is led by head coach Grant McCasland, who has established a dominant presence in Lubbock with a 49-7 record in home games and seven victories over Top 10 opponents this season. The Red Raiders feature a balanced offensive attack with four players averaging double figures, making it difficult for defenses to key in on a single threat. Cruz Davis leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game and is the only player to score in double figures in all seven contests, adding 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Donovan Atwell holds the NCAA active career record with 356 made three-pointers and provides vital perimeter shooting depth. Jamichael Stillwell contributes significantly on the boards, recording four double-doubles this season including a standout performance against Oregon. Senior guard T.J. Gibbs-Lawhorn has surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in his career and offers veteran leadership. Freshman Amari Barrett also created an immediate impact with a double-double against Stonehill, showcasing the depth of a roster that includes returnees from the 2025 Elite Eight run alongside recent transfers. San Diego State relies on a multi-faceted offensive approach with six players scoring in double figures during their Thanksgiving victory over Maryland. Latrell Davis leads San Diego State with 19.4 points per game and has been consistent, scoring in double figures in every game this season. Tae Simmons provides reliable production with 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, having shot 7-of-7 from the free-throw line in the Maryland contest. Jeremiah Cherry and Elzie Harrington also contribute significantly, averaging 11.6 and 11.1 points per game respectively. This game carries significant weight for both programs as they look toward the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech is ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, surpassing its previous program-high ranking of No. 6 from the 2017-18 season. The Red Raiders have been ranked in a program-record 33 consecutive AP Top 25 releases and have already secured victories over top-tier opponents including No. 3 Illinois and No. 25 Louisville earlier in the season. A win over San Diego State would further solidify their position as a top-five national team. Both teams have demonstrated resilience after early-season losses, making this Friday night clash a definitive test of their championship potential. The outcome will likely influence seeding and perceptions of both teams as the postseason approaches, with every possession counting toward their respective legacy goals.

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