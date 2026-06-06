Texas Tech's appeal to NCAA for Sorsby reinstatement denied, according to AP source

Texas Tech's appeal to the NCAA to have Brendan Sorsby's eligibility reinstated has been denied, in a ruling that is separate from the transfer quarterback's lawsuit against that same governing body.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech's appeal to the NCAA to have Brendan Sorsby's eligibility reinstated has been denied, in a ruling that is separate from the transfer quarterback's lawsuit against that same governing body.

A person with knowledge of the NCAA's decision told The Associated Press on Friday night that the NCAA for the second time denied Texas Tech's petition to restore the quarterback's eligibility. He was ruled ineligible after he acknowledged gambling on sports, including on his own team while at Indiana. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP because there was no announcement about the appeal decision from either the NCAA or the quarterback's current school.

That came while the NCAA and Sorsby were still waiting for a ruling from a Texas judge after the quarterback filed a lawsuit May 18 seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA in hopes of playing this season for the Red Raiders after transferring from Cincinnati. A two-hour hearing was held Monday in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County, where Texas Tech is located. As of Friday, there still was no decision from Judge Ken Curry.

Breaking: The NCAA has denied Texas Tech's appeal to reinstate quarterback Brendan Sorsby's eligibility, according to multiple reports. Texas Tech had said May 26 that it was appealing after the NCAA denied the school's initial petition to have Sorsby's eligibility reinstated. The school had ruled Sorsby ineligible May 18, the same day he filed his lawsuit. Tech had to do that to be able to pursue a request for his reinstatement that it submitted to the NCAA the following day.

That was denied May 22. Four former Alabama State men's basketball players were paid to fix a game in 2024, NCAA saysCiting 'critical issues,' SEC, Big Ten withhold support for bipartisan college sports bill





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