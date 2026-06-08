Texas Tech Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Receives Injunction Against NCAA, Making Him Eligible to Play Despite Gambling On Own Team

A Lubbock, Texas court granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA on Monday, allowing him to play for the Red Raiders this season despite being ruled permanently ineligible for gambling on his own team.

Despite being ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA for gambling on his own team, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is now eligible to play for the Red Raiders in 2026.

A district court in Lubbock County, Texas – the home of Texas Tech – granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Monday, restoring his eligibility after he was deemed permanently ineligible by the NCAA last month.

“The Court finds that Applicant has demonstrated that he will suffer a probable, imminent, and irreparable injury if this court does not issue this temporary injunction,” judge Ken Curry wrote in the district court’s ruling. The NCAA permanently banned Sorsby from collegiate competition after an investigation into years of gambling on NCAA-sanctioned sports by Sorsby.

As a freshman quarterback at Indiana, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets on Indiana football games, among more than 9,000 sports wagers totaling at least $90,000 over the course of his college career. The NCAA, which can appeal the injunction, condemned the ruling in a statement on Monday, saying it “is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports.

”"The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby's case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity…NCAA president Charlie Baker posted his own statement on social media, saying “there is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary. ” There is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary.

When you have schools and deep-pocketed supporters willing to look the other way on the glaring integrity threat of betting on your own team - and judges whose rulings effectively strip away our…The NCAA is seeking federal legislation that would provide the governing body an antitrust exemption that allows it to enforce its eligibility rules without challenges from local courts. Baker and the NCAA have thrown their support behind the Protect College Sports Act, athat would grant the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption, among other proposed rule changes.

That bill has faced opposition from the Big Ten and SEC, however, due to provisions specifically targeting those two conferences that would limit conference expansion while also allowing conferences to pool their media rights. Until federal legislation is passed, the NCAA will remain susceptible to challenges from state and local courts that seek to overturn their rulings.

On the field, the injunction is a huge boost for Texas Tech, which is counting on Sorsby to be its starting quarterback this season after reportedly paying him more than $4 million to transfer to the Red Raiders. Sorsby, who was ranked byas the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal this offseason, transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati, where he was the Bearcats’ starting quarterback for the last two seasons, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

Sorsby will serve a suspension for Texas Tech’s first two games of the season against Abilene Christian and Oregon State. Barring a legal ruling over the next three months in the NCAA‘s favor, however, Sorsby will be eligible to return for Texas Tech’s Big 12 opener vs. Houston on Sept. 18.





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