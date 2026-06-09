Texas Tech Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Granted Temporary Injunction Against NCAA Suspension in Gambling Case

A Texas court has ruled that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby can return to play after a two-game suspension, despite NCAA sanctions for his betting activities, sparking debate over athlete rights and sports integrity.

A court in Lubbock, Texas, has granted Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA , allowing him to return to play despite an ongoing gambling investigation.

The ruling, issued by Lubbock judge Ken Curry, stipulates that Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension at the start of the season, as initially proposed by his legal representatives. However, he is eligible to resume participation on September 18, coinciding with the beginning of Big 12 conference play against Houston. Curry determined that Sorsby would suffer probable, imminent, and irreparable injury if barred from college athletics during the pendency of his case.

The judge highlighted that denial of access to Texas Tech's advanced training facilities and coaching expertise would leave Sorsby inadequately prepared for the NFL's 2026 Supplementary Draft, posing a significant threat to his professional prospects. The NCAA's action followed revelations that Sorsby had placed thousands of wagers over at least four years, including bets on his own team while serving as a backup quarterback at Indiana-a clear violation of NCAA regulations that forbid athletes from betting on their own sport or any event involving their athletic department.

In response, the NCAA issued a statement expressing strong disagreement with the court's decision, warning of damaging and destabilizing ramifications that undermine sports integrity. The organization emphasized its commitment to mental health support but stressed the necessity of defending against fraud and threats to competitive balance, such as betting on one's own sport.

While Sorsby is immediately eligible to rejoin the Texas Tech football program and the NCAA is temporarily restrained from enforcing his suspension, the association is expected to file an expedited appeal. Nonetheless, there is considerable uncertainty about the timeline, with fears that the appeals process may extend beyond the conclusion of the 2026-2027 college football season, leaving Sorsby's status in limo for an extended period.

This case underscores the ongoing tension between legal interpretations of due process and the NCAA's authority to enforce its amateurism and gambling policies, with potential precedent-setting implications for how institutions handle athlete misconduct allegations





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Brendan Sorsby NCAA Texas Tech Gambling Ban Temporary Injunction College Football Big 12 Betting Scandal

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