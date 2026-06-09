Texas Tech Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Granted Temporary Injunction, Eligible for 2026 Season After NCAA Ban

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the NCAA's permanent ban on Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, allowing him to play in the 2026 season after he admitted to extensive sports gambling. The ruling cites potential irreparable harm and mandates continued addiction treatment.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be eligible to play during the 2026 season after a Texas state judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing a permanent eligibility ban.

The injunction follows Sorsby's admission to placing over 9,000 bets totaling $90,000 during his college career. The court found that Sorsby would suffer probable, imminent and irreparable injury if prevented from playing while his lawsuit proceeds. As part of the order, he must continue treatment for gambling addiction, participate in recovery programs and submit regular compliance reports. Sorsby, a former Indiana and Cincinnati quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech, sued the NCAA after it ruled him permanently ineligible.

The NCAA argued his conduct threatened the integrity of college sports and that permanent bans are standard for athletes who wager on their sport. Sorsby's legal team countered that he never bet on games he played, never manipulated outcomes, and his gambling disorder is a medical condition requiring support, not punishment. The temporary injunction allows him to play after serving a two-game suspension.

The case is notable for focusing on admitted gambling violations and mental health considerations rather than typical transfer or eligibility disputes. Sorsby has completed a residential treatment program and continues counseling. The NCAA is considering further legal action, but the injunction remains in effect pending a full trial





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brendan Sorsby Texas Tech NCAA Gambling Ban Temporary Injunction College Sports Eligibility Lawsuit Gambling Disorder Addiction Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Brendan Sorsby Can Actually Play for Texas Tech After Winning InjunctionWhen can Sorsby actually play for Texas Tech in 2026? And who will play in his stead?

Read more »

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby granted injunction vs. NCAA, eligible to play in 2026A Texas judge granted Brendan Sorsby a preliminary injunction on Monday that prevents the NCAA from punishing him for violating its rules on sports gambling.

Read more »

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby granted injunction vs. NCAA, eligible to play in 2026A Texas judge granted Brendan Sorsby a preliminary injunction on Monday that prevents the NCAA from punishing him for violating its rules on sports gambling.

Read more »

Judge clears QB Brendan Sorsby to play for Texas Tech despite NCAA ban for gamblingA judge granted a temporary injunction to Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play this fall despite being declared ineligible by the NCAA.

Read more »