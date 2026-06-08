Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is granted injunction to play in 2026 despite lifetime gambling ban

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby won a Texas court injunction overruling his NCAA lifetime gambling ban, clearing him to practice and play in 2026 after serving a two-game suspension.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been granted a temporary injunction allowing him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026. Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby won a Texas court injunction overruling his NCAA lifetime gambling ban, clearing him to practice and play in 2026 after serving a two-game suspension.

Court records show Sorsby wagered at least $90,000, including bets on Indiana football, as the NCAA warns the ruling could destabilize college sports and undermine competitive integrity. After entering treatment for his gambling addiction, Sorsby sued to restore eligibility; Texas Tech backed him and vows strict monitoring and clinical support as the NCAA weighs a possible appeal.has been granted a temporary injunction that allows him to practice and play with the Red Raiders in 2026 despite having been permanently banned by the NCAA for wagering on college sports.

Texas judge Ken Curry ruled Monday that the NCAA cannot block Sorsby’s final year of eligibililty. The Cincinnati transfer will have to miss the first two games of the season as one of the conditons of the ruling.

In his ruling, Curry stated that Sorsby would “suffer a probable, imminent and irreparable injury” without the injunction by missing out on the “elite coaching, training resources, camaraderie, and regimen that only being a member of a Division I college football team can provide” and more.

“I’m very grateful for the endless support I have received throughout this entire process. I am also grateful for the chance to rejoin my teammates,”in a statement posted Monday on Instagram.

“This opportunity comes with the responsibility to remain focused on my personal growth, the ability to learn from this experience, and to be able to use my situation to help others going forward. ”Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby copped to NCAA infractions and is in treatment for gambling addiction. Now he is suing to be reinstated for the 2026 football season. The NCAA can appeal the injunction but did not immediately indicate its next steps in the matter.

It is unclear how long such a process would take. Texas Tech’s season starts Sept. 5, with Sorsby first eligible to play when the Red Raiders host Houston on Sept. 18.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the association said in a statement. “The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.

” Last month, Sorsby’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County District Court requesting that he be declared eligible for all team activities because the NCAA “failed to comply with its contractual commitments” to him as a student-athlete and therefore “is precluded from enforcing its gambling bylaws against Mr. Sorsby to deny or withhold his reinstatement. ”Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby enters treatment for gambling addiction amid reported NCAA investigation Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is entering residential treatment for his gambling addiction after reportedly placing thousands of online bets on various sports during his college career.

Sorsby spent two years at Indiana and two at Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech this offseason for a reported multimillion dollar deal. In late April, he and Texas Tech jointly announced that heAccording to court records, Sorsby has admitted to betting at least $90,000 during his time as an NCAA student-athlete, including 40 bets on Indiana football games he was not participating in while a freshman backup with the Hoosiers in 2022.

NCAA guidelines state that student-athletes who bet on their own games or on other sports at their school could “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility. ” Texas Tech was informed of an NCAA investigation into Sorsby’s gambling activity in March, according to court records, and declared him ineligible according to the association’s bylaws.

“As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Monday in a statement. “As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order. A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring, and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan’s time as a student at Texas Tech.

” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo! Sports that there should “be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports” as a result of Monday’s decision.

“This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room,” Brooks said.

“We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. ...

“All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness. We’ve officially reached the point of no return. ”Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles.

Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCAA Delivers Clear Verdict on Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby Appeal: ReportOne of the hottest controversies in the 2026 college football offseason took another turn in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The NCAA denied Texas Tech's app

Read more »

Brendan Sorsby Eligible to Play for Texas Tech in 2026 After Winning InjunctionThe Red Raiders quarterback entered rehab for a gambling problem in April.

Read more »

Brendan Sorsby gets injunction vs. NCAA and could play for Texas Tech after gambling ineligibilityBrendan Sorsby has been granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA

Read more »

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Eligible To Play After Getting Injunction Vs. NCAABrendan Sorsby has been granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA

Read more »