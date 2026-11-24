San Jacinto Elementary educator Rasco arrested in Texas after Amazon flagged files. Investigation reveals links to child sexual abuse material uploaded in early May.

Rasco, a 58-year-old elementary school teacher in Texas, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography after Amazon flagged files uploaded to his personal account earlier this year. The arrest affidavit indicates that Rasco accessed these files with intent to view child sexual abuse material on or about May 3. This discovery triggered a multi-agency investigation led by the Houston Metro Internet Crime s Against Children Task Force.

Investigation Mechanism And Evidence

Authorities initially learned of the allegations against Rasco when Amazon flagged files that were uploaded to an Amazon Photos account earlier this year. On May 6, the lead investigator in the case was assigned to look over tips that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children made available to the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators then used records to link Rasco to the account.

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Stakeholder Positions And Roles

The district placed Mr. Rasco on administrative leave and notified San Jacinto Elementary families in writing today. Families seeking support may contact the campus counselor or an administrator, according to the official statement. The district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement while parents and relatives of children at the school express their shock and upset over the situation.

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Real World Impact On Community

One parent told Fox 26 that she had two sons that went to the school and are now in college, and she had two sisters that went there as well. She stated that she has been in this school for a really long time, highlighting the deep community ties affected by the arrest. The incident has caused significant distress among families who trusted Rasco as an educator.

Legal Proceedings And Next Steps

It is not currently clear if Rasco has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office had no additional updates to share when contacted. As the investigation remains active, authorities have asked that anyone with information regarding the case call the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 936-538-7800. Parents, teachers, and guardians interested in learning more about protecting children from exploitation can find useful tools and information at the relevant official resources.