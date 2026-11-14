Texas State Beats Fresno State 37-35 in Pac-12 Playoff Implications Thriller

texas State football defeated Fresno State in a crucial Pac-12 matchup, driven by strong performances from quarterback Brad Jackson and receiver Zechariah Sample. The triumph keEps Texas State tied for second in the conference standings with three games remaining.

The Texas State Bobcats defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs with a final score of 37-35 in a high-stakes Pac-12 Conference matchup held at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos on November 14, 2026. The victory improves the Bobcats' standing in the conference race, keeping their hopes alive for a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game. Fresno State had taken a brief 35-37 lead late in the fourth quarter before Texas State responded with a decisive scoring drive to seal the win. The game featured explosive offensive plays from both squads, highlighting the competitive nature of the conference standings.

Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson was the driving force behind the Bobcats' offensive success, completing 15-of-19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. His precision passing kept the Bulldogs' defense off balance and allowed Texas State to build a significant lead early in the contest. Jackson continued to orchestrate the offense effectively throughout the game, reaching key statistical milestones while maintaining composure under pressure. His performance underscores the Bobcats' status as a formidable contender within the Pac-12 landscape this season.

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Wide receiver Zechariah Sample emerged as a critical weapon for the Bobcats, catching three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Sample's ability to stretch the field and make contested catches helped Texas State establish dominance early, including a spectacular 30-yard touchdown reception just before the end of the first quarter. His impact extended beyond the first half, as he remained a key target in the final minutes, helping to convert crucial third-down attempts. Sample's contributions were instrumental in setting up the game-winning drive.

Fellow wide receiver Beau Sparks also delivered a strong performance, recording seven receptions for 99 yards and contributing to the team's early momentum. Sparks caught a significant 51-yard strike that helped move the chains and keep the offense rolling during the first quarter. His consistent availability and ability to gain yards after the catch provided Jackson with reliable options throughout the game. Sparks also caught a key pass during the final drive that helped set up the touchdown that secured the victory.

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Wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. scored on a massive 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, breaking a program record with his 161st career reception. This milestone highlighted Dawn's longevity and impact on the Texas State offense, adding another layer of depth to the Bobcats' attacking arsenal. His ability to make big plays down the field forced the Fresno State defense to respect the vertical threat, opening up opportunities for other receivers. Dawn's performance was a testament to the Bobcats' balanced and multifaceted offensive attack.

Fresno State demonstrated resilience, particularly on special teams, where running back Rayshon Luke returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. This explosive play helped the Bulldogs stay within striking distance early in the game, keeping the score close despite Texas State's offensive surge. Quarterback Jayden Mandal also performed well, throwing for 106 yards on 11-of-16 passing with a touchdown. The Bulldogs converted 6-of-8 third-down attempts in the first half, showcasing their ability to sustain drives when given opportunities.

The fourth quarter was a nail-biting affair, with the lead changing hands multiple times. With just over a minute remaining, Texas State faced a critical fourth-and-2 situation. Brad Jackson scrambled and was tackled at the two-yard line, setting up running back Davian Jackson to punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown. The extra point was blocked by Fresno State, but the lead proved sufficient as the Bobcats' defense held firm in the final seconds. The victory was secured through a combination of timely execution and strategic coaching decisions.

Defensive efforts from both sides were notable, with Texas State's secondary featuring veteran cornerbacks Simeon Harris and Ethan Tierney. Harris was seen making crucial tackles to keep plays alive, such as a key stop on Chris Dawn Jr. during the second quarter. Fresno State's defense also made significant plays, including a fourth-quarter interception by Michael Patterson that briefly shifted momentum in their favor. However, Texas State's defense ultimately held strong when it mattered most, preserving the narrow victory.

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Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. continued his impressive season, rushing for over 100 yards in the game and surpassing 1,200 rushing yards for the year. His ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact provided a crucial balancing act to the Bobcats' passing attack. Burgess also faced challenges, including a fumble at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter that led to a Fresno State turnover. Despite this setback, his overall performance was vital to maintaining Texas State's offensive rhythm.

The win positions Texas State favorably as they look ahead to their remaining regular-season games. With three contests left, the Bobcats are well-positioned to contend for the conference title, bolstered by the strong performances of Jackson, Sample, and Sparks. Fresno State remains competitive in the standings but will need to address their third-down efficiency and offensive consistency in future matchups. The detailed statistical breakdown of the game highlights the strategic depth and individual talents that define this rivalry, setting the stage for an exciting finish to the Pac-12 regular season.