Texas State Lawmaker Claims Bible is Silent on Abortion

A Texas state lawmaker has claimed that the Bible is silent on the issue of abortion, while also supporting transgenderism. The lawmaker, who is running against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, made the comments during an interview released on Monday.

unning against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, claimed during an interview released on Monday that the Bible is “silent on abortion. ”“I don’t believe it’s a place for the state,” Talarico said.

“And that’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion. And when that happens with a social issue as important as abortion, we Christians have to take scripture as a whole.

” “And we’ve got to try to make some kind of ethical determination,” Talarico continued.

“Right now in Texas, we have the most extreme abortion ban in the country. No exception for rape. No exception for incest. We have girls as young as 10 years old who are assaulted, who are raped, who are victims of incest, and who can’t access basic reproductive care, who aren’t able to make the decision about whether or not they are going to create.

” This is not the first time the lawmaker has backed abortion. Talarico previously called on former President Joe Biden to use federal buildings in red states to provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’sTalarico, who was elected to the Texas House in 2018, has also used the Christian faith to back transgenderism, which ultimately rejects God’s biological design of male and female.

In 2021, he said from the Texas House floor while opposing a bill protecting women’s sports that “God is non-binary. ”“God is non-binary,” he said, before adding that “rans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image. ”being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

In another clip, he can be heard talking about how “neighbors with a uterus” should be able to “control their own body” — another leftist euphemism for killing unborn babies in abortions.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Abortion Bible Transgenderism Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Utah State, Iowa StateIt's officially under 100 days until Utah football kicks off its 2026 season.

Read more »

Alabama Secretary of State Wins Appeal on State Senate MapThe 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Alabama secretary of state's request to stay a district court's injunction on the map, impacting state Senate Districts 25 and 26.

Read more »

K-State Gets Another Tough Non-Conference Game With Matchup Against Wichita StateK-State and Wichita State will face off on Dec. 11 in the Wildcat Classic in another tough non-conference game for the Wildcats.

Read more »

Election 2026: Lesil McGuire, former state lawmaker, joins governor’s raceFormer state legislator Lesil McGuire, R-Anchorage, filed to run for governor Friday, expanding the list of prospective candidates to 19.

Read more »