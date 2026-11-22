WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

TEMPE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Brad Jackson #8 of the Texas State Bobcats passes the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Brad Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Texas State to a 42-14 romp over Washington State on Saturday in a regular-season finale. Jackson completed 11 of 19 passes for 122 yards, including a 15-yard scoring toss to Beau Starks. The sophomore added 127 yards rushing on eight carries with scoring runs of 9, 44 and 36 yards.

Also read San Diego State Faces Boise State Amid Grand Theft Auto Curse

Torrance Burgess Jr. carried 19 times for 146 yards and a touchdown for the bowl-eligible Bobcats, who finished their first season in the revamped Pac-12 Conference with a 5-2 record, going 7-4 overall. Freshman Owen Eshelman finished a five-play, 60-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Blood and Washington State grabbed a 7-0 lead on its first possession.

Jackson answered with a short touchdown run, and Jordan Sample blocked a punt that Jordan Martin recovered at the Cougars' 5-yard line. Freshman Davian Jackson ran it in from a yard out three plays later and the Bobcats moved in front 14-7. Burgess scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and Brad Jackson passed to Sparks for a touchdown early in the fourth before scoring on a 36-yard run.

Advertisement

Eshelman totaled 150 yards on 21-for-33 passing for the Cougars , whose final score came when Isaiah Hung returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 remaining. Texas State has won three straight and 5 of 6 with its only loss over the span a 46-45 setback at then-No. 20 Boise State — the Pac-12 champions.

Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedFather takes 60-year plea deal after abuse and death of 10-year-old son