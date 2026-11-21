State data show Texas Sports Academy, an AI-powered sports-focused private school operated by 2 Hour Learning, has earned over $6.5 million from the Texas Education Freedom Accounts voucher program.

An AI-powered sports academy with campuses across Texas is the top earning school in the state’s school voucher program, Texas Education Freedom Accounts , according to data published by the Texas Comptroller’s Office on Friday.

State data shows, months into the program, the Texas Sports Academy has more than 2600 transactions with the TEFA program totaling more than $6.5 million. The second highest earning school through the TEFA program is San-Antonio based Cornerstone Christian Schools. The school posts a quiz on its website to figure out how much a family interested in their school would qualify for under TEFA.

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According the Texas Sports Academy website, students spend “two focused hours each morning” on academics and spend the rest of the afternoon on sports training. Tuition at the Sports Academy is $50,000 , which would not be covered entirely by TEFA grants that range from around $10,474 to $30,000 for some special education students.

“Our students learn at two times the speed of traditional school while training with former professional athletes daily,” the website states. KPRC 2 reached out to the academy’s head of school and spokesperson for an interview on Friday but has not received a statement or interview from the school as of publication.

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Texas Sports Academy is one of several programs run by 2 Hour Learning, which also operates Alpha School and Alpha High School. 2 Hour-learning founder MacKenzie Price posted on social media in March said she petitioned to bring their AI-based learning model to ten states as a free virtual charter option, but only one accepted. KPRC reached out to Price but has yet to hear back.

“Our model is available, but only as a private school in select cities where there’s enough demand,” Scott said. The Texas Tribune reported in September Alpha School became a TEFA approved vendor despite the Texas State Board of Education rejecting its bid to become an open-enrollment charter school in the state.