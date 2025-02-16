Texas Southern's Learning Curve: Can the Lady Tigers Overcome Recent Setbacks?

Texas Southern's recent two-game skid exposes weaknesses in their offense and ball-handling. Can they regroup and secure a high seed in the SWAC Tournament?

Texas Southern 's recent two-game losing streak, although disheartening, could prove to be a valuable learning experience for the Lady Tigers as they approach the final stretch of the regular season. With five games remaining, TSU finds itself tied for the lead in the SWAC with Jackson State and Southern, at an 11-2 conference record. However, the recent losses highlight the importance of addressing weaknesses, particularly in areas like scoring efficiency and turnovers.

TSU's offense has struggled, shooting a combined 37.2% from the field and a dismal 2 of 25 from three-point range in their last two games. These performances are a stark contrast to their eleven-game winning streak earlier in the season, during which they connected at a much higher rate from beyond the arc. The Lady Tigers' reliance on star players, Courlyn Loudermill and Alaysia Fantroy, for scoring has also been a point of concern. While Loudermill and Fantroy have consistently delivered double-digit performances, the lack of consistent contributions from secondary scorers like Jaida Belton and Deivejon Harris has made the offense predictable and vulnerable to defensive adjustments. Additionally, TSU's ball-handling issues have become increasingly problematic. Against Southern and Grambling, the Lady Tigers committed a combined 46 turnovers, 15 more than their opponents. These costly mistakes have resulted in extra possessions for their opponents, ultimately impacting the outcome of the games. The recent losses serve as a wake-up call for Coach Skeete and his team. They must rectify their offensive inefficiencies, develop a more balanced scoring attack, and improve their ball-handling to regain their winning momentum. The upcoming five games, including a crucial matchup against Jackson State, will test their resilience and determination as they strive to secure a high seed in the SWAC Tournament.





