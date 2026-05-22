Texas Social Media Influencer Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Fatal Beating and Drugging of Girlfriend

A Texas social media influencer, Kaleb Mickens, has been sentenced to decades in prison after he fatally beat and drugged his girlfriend. In a separate incident, a woman, Shirilla, was convicted of four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of drug possession and possessing criminal tools.

A Texas social media influencer, Cash Cartier , was sentenced to decades in prison after he fatally beat and drugged his girlfriend. The influencer, Kaleb Mickens , now 34, called the police on October 8, 2023, after he discovered the body of his girlfriend, Sheila Cuevas , who had multiple broken ribs and 'puncture wounds'.

Mickens was arrested and charged with Cuevas' murder. In a separate incident, a woman, Shirilla, was convicted of four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of drug possession and possessing criminal tools. She was handed two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison.

The interest in Shirilla's case has only intensified after one of her former inmates came forward with claims that she would not have gone to prison and jumped into prison relationships over the next six months. Shirilla was arrested and charged following a car crash that took place on July 31, 2022, in Strongsville, Ohio. The surviving roommates of the four University of Idaho students murdered by Bryan Kohberger spoke out at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, July 23.

Kohberger, 30, was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty earlier this month to the murders of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Shirilla, who was being held on a $500,000 bond, felt that the bench trial had not gone well and admitted she was afraid she would have to spend another year in custody before she could be granted an appeal.

Shirilla also accused the prosecutors of having 'henchmen go and lie on the stand' during the trial. However, she did not specify what may have happened during the bench trial to make her feel that way. Later in the conversation, Shirilla asked her mother to 'pay my bond and get me out of here'. She continued, 'Like, go to a bail bondsman and see if they can pay the 10 percent'.

At the time, she was being held on a $500,000 bond. Following the request, Shirilla acknowledged that the bond would be revoked in the next few days once the judge ruled on her case.

'I'm getting very irritated like, and I need to get the f*** out of jail because they're just trying to f*** me over bad as f***,' Shirilla told her mother. As Shirilla predicted, her bond was revoked a few days after the call when she was convicted of the aforementioned charges. Shirilla's case has sparked a lot of interest due to her claims of innocence and her jump into prison relationships after her conviction.

The surviving roommates of the University of Idaho students spoke out at Kohberger's sentencing hearing, expressing their feelings and thoughts on the case. Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of the four students. The case of the University of Idaho students has been a highly publicized one, with many people following the developments closely





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Cash Cartier Kaleb Mickens Sheila Cuevas Shirilla Bryan Kohberger Maddie Mogen Kaylee Goncalves Xana Kernodle Ethan Chapin

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