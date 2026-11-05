Texas state senator John Johnson wins election as attorney general, taking office in January 2027 after historic Democratic victories.

Nathan Johnson, a veteran litigator and former state senator, officially assumes the role of Attorney General of Texas in January 2027. His inauguration follows a historic electoral victory that granted Democrats control of the state Senate and House of Representatives.

This political shift marks the most significant change in Texas governance in recent history. Johnson brings a unique creative background to the highest legal office in the state, having composed musical scores for sixty-seven episodes and five movies of the anime series Dragon Ball Z.

Also read Texas Senate race: How did your county vote?

The 2026 midterm election results delivered a decisive rout of Republican incumbents across the Lone Star State. Democrats flipped seven Senate seats and nearly thirty House districts to secure a working majority in both chambers.

Beyond the legislature, the Democratic Party also captured five governorships and up to twelve state legislative chambers. These widespread gains solidify their influence over future policy directions and institutional leadership within Texas.

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Johnson previously took office in the state Senate in 2019 after earning a B.S. in physics from the University of Arizona and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. His professional portfolio extends beyond litigation to include work with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and Otoboke Beaver.

He revealed his involvement with the sci-fi fantasy series in a video posted last June, noting that composing the music was a lot of fun. He recalled having a one-year-old son sitting on his knee while explosions occurred on screen during his creative sessions.

His young child identified the show lead character Goku and expressed that the action was super cool. Johnson noted that this experience gave him street cred with his kids friends and provided a cultural connection few people have the opportunity to have.

Dragon Ball Z premiered in Japan in 1989 and was syndicated in the United States on Cartoon Network from 1998 until 2008. The franchise features celebrity fans such as Kendrick Lamar, Steve Aoki, Bad Bunny, Big Sean, and Anuel AA.

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Johnson listed swimming, reading boring books, and making peanut butter as his personal guilty pleasures. These interests contrast with the high-stakes legal battles he is now poised to lead as the state chief legal officer.

The transition of power signals a new era for Texas politics with the new Attorney General taking office in January 2027. Johnson is expected to leverage his legislative experience and creative perspective in his new executive capacity.